Invitation to Essity's Year-end Report 2018 Press Conference
03:35 ET
STOCKHOLM, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The press conference held in connection with the publication of Essity's Year-end Report for 2018 will also be available via webcast and it is possible to join by phone.
The Year-end Report will be published on January 31, 2019 at approximately 07:00 CET. The subsequent press conference will be held at 09:00 CET at Essity's headquarters, Waterfront Building, Klarabergsviadukten 63, Stockholm, Sweden.
At the press conference, President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions regarding the report.
Press conference:
Date: Thursday, January 31, 2019
Time: 09:00 CET
Venue: Essity Headquarters, Waterfront Building, Klarabergsviadukten 63, Stockholm, Sweden
Link to webcast: https://essity.videosync.fi/2019-01-31-q4
The press conference will be webcast live at www.essity.com. It is also possible to participate in the press conference by telephone by calling +44 (0) 207 192 85 01, +1 917 720 01 81 or +46 (0) 8 566 184 30. Call in good time before the conference starts. Provide the code "Essity" or the conference ID 3475605.
For further information, please contact:
Karl Stoltz, Media Relations Manager, +46 8 788 51 55
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/essity/r/invitation-to-essity-s-year-end-report-2018-press-conference,c2703069
The following files are available for download:
|
Invitation to Essityâ€™s Year-end Report 2018 press conference
SOURCE Essity
Share this article