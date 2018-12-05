Invitation to Essity's Year-end Report 2018 Press Conference

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The press conference held in connection with the publication of Essity's Year-end Report for 2018 will also be available via webcast and it is possible to join by phone.

The Year-end Report will be published on January 31, 2019 at approximately 07:00 CET. The subsequent press conference will be held at 09:00 CET at Essity's headquarters, Waterfront Building, Klarabergsviadukten 63, Stockholm, Sweden.

At the press conference, President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions regarding the report.

Press conference:

Date: Thursday, January 31, 2019

Time: 09:00 CET

Venue: Essity Headquarters, Waterfront Building, Klarabergsviadukten 63, Stockholm, Sweden

Link to webcast: https://essity.videosync.fi/2019-01-31-q4

The press conference will be webcast live at www.essity.com. It is also possible to participate in the press conference by telephone by calling +44 (0) 207 192 85 01, +1 917 720 01 81 or +46 (0) 8 566 184 30. Call in good time before the conference starts. Provide the code "Essity" or the conference ID 3475605.

For further information, please contact:

Karl Stoltz, Media Relations Manager, +46 8 788 51 55

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/2703069/966574.pdf Invitation to Essityâ€™s Year-end Report 2018 press conference

