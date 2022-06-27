Invitation to Immunovia's Presentation of PanFAM-1 Results

LUND,Sweden, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia will present PanFAM-1 results today, June 27, 2022 at 13:00 pm CET. Analysts, investors and media are invited to a webcast and teleconference. The presentation slides will be available at www.immunovia.com. See also press release published: https://investor.immunovia.com/panfam-1-results-partly-inconclusive/

Philipp Matieu, CEO and President, Thomas King, Medical Director, and Jeff Borcherding, CEO US operations, will present. The presentation will be held in English and be followed by a Q&A session. You are welcome to join via webcast or phone, see details below.

The information was submitted for publication on June 27, 2022, at 09:00 am CET.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available specifically for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

