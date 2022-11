Invitation to Immunovia's Q3 presentation

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia will publish its third quarter 2022 results on November 10, 2022 at 8:30 am CET. Analysts, investors and media are invited to a webcast teleconference on the same day at 14:00 CET. The report together with the presentation slides will be available at www.immunovia.com

Philipp Mathieu, CEO and President, Jeff Borcherding, CEO Immunovia, Inc. and Karin Almqvist Liwendahl, CFO, will present on Immunovia's development. The presentation will be held in English and be followed by a Q&A session. You are welcome to join via webcast or phone, see details below.

Telephone numbers and webcast

Call any of the numbers below to participate via telephone. Please dial in a few minutes before the presentation starts.

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5051 0031

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

Link to the webcast: https://link.edgepilot.com/s/5c6b60a2/OaUB5Q9ASkeASYHQ8QIopQ?u=http://creo-live.creomediamanager.com/8c2be08d-5469-401d-bc5f-cb5024ef45d0

To ask questions, it is necessary to dial in. A recording of the presentation will be available on Immunovia's website.

For more information, please contact:

Karin Almqvist Liwendahl

CFO

[email protected]

+46 70 911 56 08

The information was submitted for publication on November 3, 2022, at 13:50 am CET.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available for early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3660979/1648180.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE Immunovia AB