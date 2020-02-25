Invitation to Medivir's R&D Day on March 2, 2020
STOCKHOLM, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) invites investors, analysts and the media to a R&D Day in Stockholm, Monday March 2, 2020, at 14:00 to 16:30 CET.
The presentations will, among other things, address new clinical results from the phase Ia study with MIV-818 in liver cancer patients. Members of Medivir's management team and Professor Jeff Evans, Director of the Institute of Cancer Sciences at the University of Glasgow, will give presentations.
The meeting will be held at Helio GT30, Grev Turegatan 30 in Stockholm, on March 2 at 14:00 to 16:30 CET.
The presentations will be held in English. The event will also be streamed via a link on the website: www.medivir.com. The presentations will be available on Medivir's website.
To register, please send an e-mail to: info@cordcom.se
Agenda
13.30-14.00
Registration and coffee
14.00-14.10
Introduction
Dr Uli Hacksell, CEO Medivir
14.10-14.40
Hepatocellular carcinoma (and ihCCA) - unmet needs
Prof Jeff Evans, University of Glasgow
14.40-15.00
The liver cancer market
Dr Christina Herder, COO and EVP, Medivir
15.00-15.15
Break
15.15-15.30
The nucleotide prodrug platform and scientific rationale for MIV-818
Dr Fredrik Öberg, CSO Medivir
15.30-16.10
Current status of the development of MIV-818
Dr Karin Tunblad, MIV-818 project leader
16.10-16.30
Summing up
Dr Uli Hacksell, CEO Medivir
16.30-17.30
Mingel
Warm welcome!
About MIV-818
MIV-818 is a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancers and to minimize side effects. It has the potential to become the first liver-targeted, orally administered drug to benefit patients with HCC and other forms of liver cancer. A phase I study is ongoing in liver cancer patients.
About Medivir
Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The company is investing in indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.
For further information, please contact:
Uli Hacksell, CEO
Medivir AB
Phone: +46(0)8-5468-3100.
