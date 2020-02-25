Invitation to Medivir's R&D Day on March 2, 2020

Medivir

Feb 25, 2020, 02:53 ET

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) invites investors, analysts and the media to a R&D Day in Stockholm, Monday March 2, 2020, at 14:00 to 16:30 CET.

The presentations will, among other things, address new clinical results from the phase Ia study with MIV-818 in liver cancer patients. Members of Medivir's management team and Professor Jeff Evans, Director of the Institute of Cancer Sciences at the University of Glasgow, will give presentations.

The meeting will be held at Helio GT30, Grev Turegatan 30 in Stockholm, on March 2 at 14:00 to 16:30 CET.

The presentations will be held in English. The event will also be streamed via a link on the website: www.medivir.com. The presentations will be available on Medivir's website.

To register, please send an e-mail to: info@cordcom.se

Agenda

13.30-14.00

Registration and coffee

14.00-14.10

Introduction

Dr Uli Hacksell, CEO Medivir

14.10-14.40

Hepatocellular carcinoma (and ihCCA) - unmet needs

Prof Jeff Evans, University of Glasgow

14.40-15.00

The liver cancer market

Dr Christina Herder, COO and EVP, Medivir

15.00-15.15

Break

15.15-15.30

The nucleotide prodrug platform and scientific rationale for MIV-818

Dr Fredrik Öberg, CSO Medivir

15.30-16.10

Current status of the development of MIV-818

Dr Karin Tunblad, MIV-818 project leader

16.10-16.30

Summing up

Dr Uli Hacksell, CEO Medivir

16.30-17.30

Mingel

 

Warm  welcome!

About MIV-818

MIV-818 is a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancers and to minimize side effects. It has the potential to become the first liver-targeted, orally administered drug to benefit patients with HCC and other forms of liver cancer. A phase I study is ongoing in liver cancer patients.

About Medivir

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The company is investing in indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

For further information, please contact:
Uli Hacksell, CEO
Medivir AB
Phone: +46(0)8-5468-3100. 

