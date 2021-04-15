Invitation to presentation of BioArctic's Interim Report for the period January - March 2021 on April 21 at 9.30 a.m. CET
Apr 15, 2021, 02:10 ET
STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B)
will publish the company's Interim Report for the period January - March 2021 on
Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 08:00 a.m. CET.
In conjunction to the report, BioArctic invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) on April 21, at 09:30 CET, where Gunilla Osswald, CEO, and Jan Mattsson, CFO, will present BioArctic and comment on the Interim Report for the period January - March 2021, followed by a Q&A-session.
To attend, please dial-in at one of the numbers below, from:
Sweden: +46 8 505 583 51
Denmark: +45 781 501 08
Germany: +49 692 222 203 77
The Netherlands: +31 107 129 162
Norway: +47 239 639 38
Switzerland: +41 225 675 632
UK: + 44 333 300 9032
US: + 1 833 249 8405
Webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bioarctic-q1-2021
The webcast will also be available on demand on BioArctic's corporate website https://www.bioarctic.se/en/section/investors/presentations/ after the presentation.
This information was submitted for publication at 08:00 a.m. CET on April 15, 2021.
CONTACT:
For more information, please contact:
Oskar Bosson
VP Communications and Investor Relations
BioArctic AB
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: + 46 704 10 71 80
