Invitation to Presentation of Essity's Half-year Report for 2020
Jun 17, 2020, 02:12 ET
STOCKHOLM, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Half-year Report for 2020 will be published on July 17 at approximately 7:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 9:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.
Presentation:
Date: Friday, July 17, 2020
Time: 9:00 CET
Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2020-07-17-q2
Telephone: +44 (0) 207 192 80 00, +1 631 510 74 95 or +46 (0) 8 506 921 80. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate "Essity" or conference ID 8165568.
For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz
Vice President Corporate Communications
+46 8 788 52 51
[email protected]
Johan Karlsson
Vice President Investor Relations
+46 8 788 51 30
[email protected]
