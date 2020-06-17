Invitation to presentation of Essity's Half-year Report for 2020

STOCKHOLM, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Half-year Report for 2020 will be published on July 17 at approximately 7:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 9:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

Presentation:

Date: Friday, July 17, 2020

Time: 9:00 CET

Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2020-07-17-q2

Telephone: +44 (0) 207 192 80 00, +1 631 510 74 95 or +46 (0) 8 506 921 80. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate "Essity" or conference ID 8165568.

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz

Vice President Corporate Communications

+46 8 788 52 51

[email protected]



Johan Karlsson

Vice President Investor Relations

+46 8 788 51 30

[email protected]

