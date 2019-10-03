Invitation to presentation of Essity's Interim report for the third quarter 2019

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Interim report for the third quarter of 2019 will be published on October 25 at approximately 7:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 9:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

Presentation:

Date: Friday October 25, 2019

Time: 9:00 CET

Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2019-10-25-q3

Telephone: +44(0)207-192-80-00, +1-631-510-74-95 or +46(0)8-506-921-80. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate "Essity" or conference ID 2985420.

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46-8-788-52-51, per.lorentz@essity.com

Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46-8-788-51-30, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

