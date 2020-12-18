Invitation to presentation of Essity's Year-end Report for 2020

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Year-end Report for 2020 will be published on January 27 at approximately 7:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 9:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

Presentation:

Date: Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Time: 9:00 CET

Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2021-01-27-q4

Telephone: +44 (0) 207 192 80 00, + 1 631 510 74 95 or +46 (0) 8 506 921 80. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate "Essity" or conference ID 7569943.

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 8 788 52 51, [email protected]

Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 8 788 51 30, [email protected]

