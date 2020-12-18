Invitation to presentation of Essity's Year-end Report for 2020

News provided by

Essity

Dec 18, 2020, 02:39 ET

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Year-end Report for 2020 will be published on January 27 at approximately 7:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 9:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

 Presentation:

Date: Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Time: 9:00 CET

Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2021-01-27-q4

Telephone: +44 (0) 207 192 80 00, + 1 631 510 74 95 or +46 (0) 8 506 921 80. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate "Essity" or conference ID 7569943.

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 8 788 52 51, [email protected]

Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 8 788 51 30, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-essity-s-year-end-report-for-2020,c3256892

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3256892/1349980.pdf

Invitation to presentation of Essityâ€™s Year-end Report for 2020

SOURCE Essity

Also from this source

Essity announces proposal to increase ownership in Asaleo Care...

Essity recognized by CDP with prestigious 'A' score for...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics