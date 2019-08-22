Invitation to Presentation of Sectra's Three-month Interim Report on September 3, 2019

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Linköping, Sweden – August 22, 2019 – The international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will publish its interim report for the period May to July 2019 on September 3, 2019. Sectra invites analysts, investors, and the media to attend a teleconference/audiocast in conjunction with the publication of the report.

Publication of the interim report: 8:15 a.m. September 3, 2019

Presentation and audiocast: 10:00 a.m. September 3, 2019

To participate, follow online at sectra.com/q1report2019, or call one of the following numbers five to ten minutes before the conference begins:

SE +46851999383

UK +443333009034

US +18335268380

Sectra management will present the interim report and answer any questions. The presentation will be held in English and a recorded version will be available via sectra.com/q1report2019 after the conference.

Approximately 30 minutes before the start, a PDF version of the presentation will be available for download.

Sectra's financial report calendar and annual general meeting

September 5, 2019 at 3:30 p.m.: Annual general meeting in Linköping, Sweden

November 29, 2019 at 8:15 a.m.: Six-month interim report

March 4, 2020 at 08:15 a.m.: Nine-month interim report

June 3, 2020 at 8:15 a.m.: Year-end report 2019/2020

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2018/2019 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,413 million. The Sectra share (STO: SECT B) is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit https://sectra.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Helena Pettersson

Chief Investor Relations Officer Sectra AB

Ph: 46-13-23-52-04

e-mail info.investor@sectra.com

