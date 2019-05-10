Invitation to Presentation of Sectra's Year-end Report on May 28

LINKÖPING, Sweden, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will publish its year-end report for the 2018/2019 fiscal year on May 28, 2019. Sectra invites analysts, investors, and the media to attend a presentation in conjunction with the publication of the report.  

Publication of year-end report: 8:15 a.m. CET May 28, 2019

Presentation and webcast: 12:00 noon CET May 28, 2019

Place:  Operaterrassen in Stockholm, Sweden

To attend the conference, please submit a notification via: https://financialhearings.com/event/11474/register/live_event

Follow online: https://investor.sectra.com/event/year-end-report-2018-2019/ 

Sectra management will present the interim report and answer any questions. The presentation will be held in English and a recorded version will be available after the conference via https://investor.sectra.com/event/year-end-report-2018-2019/.

Approximately 30 minutes before the start, a PDF version of the presentation will be available for download at the webpage.

Sectra's financial report calendar and annual general meeting 

  • September 3, 2019 at 08:15 a.m. CET:   Three-month interim report 2019/2020
  • September 5, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. CET:   Annual general meeting in Linköping, Sweden
  • November 29, 2019 at. 08:15 a.m. CET:   Six-month interim report 2019/2020
  • March 4, 2020 at 08:15 a.m. CET:   Nine-month interim report 2019/2020
  • June 3, 2020 at 08:15 a.m. CET:   Year-end report 2019/2020

Further information about Sectra's financial events and interim reports: https://investor.sectra.com/events-and-presentations    

For further information, please contact: 

Helena Pettersson, Chief Investor and Press Relations Officer Sectra AB, tel. +46-13-23-52-04, email info.investor@sectra.se 

