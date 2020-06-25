Invitation to SCA's Q2 2020 Press Conference July 21, 10.00 CET

STOCKHOLM, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The press conference, held in connection with the publication of SCA's interim report for the second quarter of 2020, will be available via webcast or by phone.

The interim report will be published on July 21, 2020, at approximately 08:00 CET. The subsequent web cast press conference will be held at 10:00 CET.

At the press conference, President and CEO Ulf Larsson and CFO Toby Lawton will present and answer questions regarding the report.

The press conference will be webcast live at www.sca.com. It is possible to participate in the press conference by telephone:

Sweden: +46 (0) 8 5069 2180

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 2071 928000

USA: +1 631 510 7495

Call in good time before the conference starts. Provide the code "SCA" or the conference ID 3341528.



The core of SCA's business is the forest, Europe's largest private forest holding. Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests. We offer paper for packaging and print, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions.

2019 the forest products company SCA had approximately 4,000 employees and sales amounted to approximately SEK 19.6 bn (EUR 1.9 bn). SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden. For more information, visit www.sca.com



For further information, please contact:

Björn Lyngfelt, SVP Communications, tel. +46 70 626 82 23

Josefine Bonnevier, Investor Relations Director, tel + 46 73 525 99 06



