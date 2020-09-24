Invitation to SCA's Q3 2020 press conference October 30, 10.00 CET

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The interim report will be published on October 30, 2020, at approximately 08:00 CET. The subsequent press conference will be held at 10:00 CET at Kreugersalen, Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15 in Stockholm.

At the press conference, President and CEO Ulf Larsson and CFO Toby Lawton will present and answer questions regarding the report.

Press conference:

Date and time: Friday October 30, 2020, 10.00 CET.

Venue: Kreugersalen, Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15, Stockholm.

The press conference will be webcast live at www.sca.com. It is possible to participate in the press conference by telephone:

Sweden: +46 (0) 8 5069 2180 United Kingdom: +44 (0) 2071 928000 USA: +1 631 510 7495



Call in good time before the conference starts. Provide the code "SCA" or the conference ID 1789554.

For further information, please contact:

Björn Lyngfelt, SVP Communications, tel. +46 70 626 82 23

Josefine Bonnevier, Investor Relations Director, tel + 46 73 525 99 06



The core of SCA's business is the forest, Europe's largest private forest holding. Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests. We offer paper for packaging and print, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions.

2019 the forest products company SCA had approximately 4,000 employees and sales amounted to approximately SEK 19.6 bn (EUR 1.9 bn). SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden. For more information, visit www.sca.com

