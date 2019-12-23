Invitation to SCA's Q4 2019 Press Conference

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The press conference held in connection with the publication of SCA's interim report for the fourth quarter of 2019, will also be available via webcast or by phone.

The interim report will be published on January 30, 2020, at approximately 08:00 CET. The subsequent press conference will be held at 10:00 CET at the conference room Sankta Clara, Kapitel 8 Klara Strand, Klarabergsviadukten 90 in Stockholm, Sweden.

At the press conference, President and CEO Ulf Larsson and CFO Toby Lawton will present and answer questions regarding the report.

Press conference:

Date: Thursday January 30, 2020

Time: 10:00 CET

Venue: Sankta Clara, Kapitel 8 Klara Strand, Klarabergsviadukten 90 in Stockholm, Sweden.

The press conference will also be webcast live at www.sca.com. It is also possible to participate in the press conference by telephone:

Sweden: +46 (0) 8-5069-2180

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 2071-928000

USA: +1-631-510-7495

Call in good time before the conference starts. Provide the code "SCA" or the conference ID 1881188.

For further information, please contact:

Björn Lyngfelt, SVP Communications, tel. +46-70-626-82-23

Andreas Ewertz, Investor Relations Director, tel +46-72-211-57-97

The core of SCA's business is the forest, Europe's largest private forest holding. Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests. We offer paper for packaging and print, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions.

2018 the forest products company SCA had approximately 4,000 employees and sales amounted to approximately SEK 18.8bn (EUR 1.8 bn). SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden. For more information, visit www.sca.com.

