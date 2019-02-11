Invitation to Sobi Capital Markets Day 14 May 2019

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Save the date for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi™) Capital Markets Day on 14 May 2019. The event will take place at Karolinska Institutet Biomedicum, Solnavägen 9, Solna, from 12:30 – 16:30. A lighter lunch will be served at 11:30. We also welcome all participants to a lab safari, taking place at Sobi's premises at Tomtebodavägen 23A, close to Biomedicum, from 10:30-11:30. Let us know if you wish to participate in the lab safari when you register to the event.

The Capital Markets Day will be an opportunity for institutional investors, analysts and media to learn more about Sobi, our therapeutic areas and future growth strategy as well our financial performance.

The presentations will be broadcasted live. The agenda and more detailed information about the event will be published on Sobi's website closer to the event.

Please register at ir@sobi.com by the latest on 12 April.

Name, company, e-mail address, phone number, participation in the lab safari, participation in the lunch as well as food allergies, if any.

We look forward to seeing you in May.

Welcome!

For more information, please contact:

Paula Treutiger

Head of Communications and IR

+46-733-666-599

paula.treutiger@sobi.com

Linda Holmström

Senior Communications/IR Manager

+46-708-734-095

linda.holmstrom@sobi.com

About Sobi™

At Sobi, we are transforming the lives of people affected by rare diseases. As a specialised international biopharmaceutical company, we provide sustainable access to innovative therapies in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care. We bring something rare to rare diseases – a belief in the strength of focus, the power of agility and the potential of the people we are dedicated to serving. The hard work and dedication of our approximately 1050 employees around the globe has been instrumental in our success across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Russia and North Africa, leading to total revenues of SEK 9.1 billion in 2018. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. You can find more information about Sobi at www.sobi.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/invitation-to-sobi-capital-markets-day-14-may-2019,c2746599

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB