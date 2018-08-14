Invitation to Startups, Project Teams, Developers, and Investors "Global Blockchain Hackathon Berkeley"

BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain enthusiasts of all ages, genders and skill levels are invited to bring their enthusiasm, skills, and creativity to the Global Blockchain Hackathon at Berkeley this weekend on Aug 18th and 19th, hosted by International Data Engineering and Science Association (IDEAS).

Solo developers/coders or teams of up to five members are welcome to participate. You will spend the weekend learning new skills, competing for prizes, meeting investors, sponsors, and the local tech community, while also having fun, enjoying food, social activities and more.

The free event with more than 300 participants will cover industry trends, real-world applications, open source software and solution-based case studies. Hackathon competitors will demonstrate their cutting-edge technologies, and startups will pitch their solutions to the top investors globally. Register your team at https://hackathonsf.eventbrite.com

All attendees will also be invited to the Blockchain Networking Night on Sunday evening (19th) in San Francisco, hosted by IDEAS and OnePiece Work.

The Hackathon at Berkeley is part of the Global Blockchain Hackathon series in North America. The first two events, held in June in Los Angeles and July in New York, attracted more than 500 attendees with 50+ teams participating from companies including TINKR, WorldCloud, Detrust and Hashpets and top educational institutions Stanford University, USC and UC Berkeley. More than 30 investors have brought over 2,000,000 ETH to invest in projects for the series to date.

The winning teams from each series in the U.S. will join the final competition at Chicago Blockchain Week. Special prizes will be awarded at each event, and the final winning team will be rewarded with 1 Bitcoin.

Co-organizers and sponsors of this event include Node Capital, Eigen Capital, Data Application Lab, Detrust.io, Calculus, Kambria, and MOAC. Tech support is provided by IBM Blockchain Platform and The Purdue Blockchain Lab.

In 2018, IDEAS held many major blockchain conferences in Boston, New York and Los Angeles. The upcoming Southern California Blockchain Leadership Connect Conference will expect thousands of attendees on Oct. 20 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Learn more at https://ideassn.org

If you would like more information about this topic, please call IDEAS Hackathon Team at +1 (800) 293 0368, or email hackathon@ideassn.org

SOURCE International Data Engineering and Science Association (IDEAS)

Related Links

http://ideassn.org

