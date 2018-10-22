Invitation to Teleconference/Audio Transmission
03:41 ET
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime welcomes you to participate in a teleconference/ audio transmission November 8 2018, at 03.00 pm CET.
The Interim Report for Q3 2018 (published November 8 2018) will be presented and questions answered.
Presiding:
Kim Ullman, CEO
Ola Helgesson, CFO
The teleconference will be available at:
UK: +442030089802
SE: +46856642696
US: +18558315946
To access the audio transmission, please click on the link below:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/concordia-maritime-q3-2018
Questions can be posed verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the audio transmission.
Participants will subsequently also have the opportunity to review the Interim Report for Q3 2018 as a recorded version on Concordia Maritime's website, under Investor Relations.
CONTACT:
Kim Ullman
CEO
Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +46-31855003
Mobile +46-704855003
Email kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com
Ola Helgesson
CFO
Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +46-31-855009
Mobile +46-704-855009
Email ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com
SOURCE Concordia Maritime
