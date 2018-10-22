Invitation to Teleconference/Audio Transmission

Concordia Maritime

03:41 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime welcomes you to participate in a teleconference/ audio transmission November 8 2018, at 03.00 pm CET.

The Interim Report for Q3 2018 (published November 8 2018) will be presented and questions answered.

Presiding: 

Kim Ullman, CEO

Ola Helgesson, CFO

The teleconference will be available at:

UK: +442030089802   

SE: +46856642696

US: +18558315946

To access the audio transmission, please click on the link below:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/concordia-maritime-q3-2018

Questions can be posed verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the audio transmission.

Participants will subsequently also have the opportunity to review the Interim Report for Q3 2018 as a recorded version on Concordia Maritime's website, under Investor Relations.

CONTACT:

Kim Ullman
CEO
Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +46-31855003
Mobile +46-704855003
Email kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com 

Ola Helgesson
CFO
Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +46-31-855009
Mobile +46-704-855009
Email ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com

