Invitation to the presentation of Elekta's first quarter 2021/22

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) invites analysts and investors to a presentation of the first quarter 2021/22 at 10:00 a.m. CEST on August 25. The interim report for the first quarter will be published at 7:30 a.m. CEST on the same day.

The company's development will be presented by Elekta's President and CEO, Gustaf Salford, together with CFO, Johan Adebäck. After the presentation, held in English, a Q&A session will follow.

The presentation will be broadcast live on the web. It will be necessary to join the phone conference if you plan to ask questions. A recording of the webcast can be found on Elekta's website after the call.

Time: Wednesday August 25, at 10:00 a.m. CEST

Telephone numbers to join phone conference:
UK: +44 333 300 9030 
USA: +1 646 722 4957
Sweden: +46 8 505 583 57 

Webcast: https://elekta-qreports.creo.se/210825

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Ketels, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +46 76 611 76 25
E-mail: [email protected]
Time zone: CET (Central European Time)

About Elekta
For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,400 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to – and benefits from – more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

