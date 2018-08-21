INVITE/Coverage: The Mad Hatter's G&T Party Bus Pop-Up Extends Whimsical Brooklyn Run Through September

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mad Hatter's G&T Party in East Williamsburg is now extending its run through September 30. Due to the popularity of this unique immersive experience, the wondrous and playful pop-up is also adding a Tuesday evening time slot for guests to enjoy.

The two hour spectacle takes guests down a rabbit hole into a world of magically mad cocktails hosted by the Hatter himself. Every experience is bound to be unique, as the creators of this pop-up are constantly creating sensational new cocktail recipes that stimulate your senses and your palette. Sip on the Frothing Walrus (made with maraschino cherry coulis, lemon tea, Tanqueray dry gin, and a wonderfully fluffy foam), or feel a buzz from the color-changing classic The Caterpillar's Chrysalis (made with blue butterfly pea tea infused with herbs, cucumber soda water, cherry bitters, and a touch of lime juice).

And of course, what's a tea party without those delectable dainty pastries? With each cup of 'tea,' guests will be able to nosh on a delightful treat inspired by British tea time classics.

Tickets for the new dates and sessions are available now through Fever: The Mad Hatter's G&T Party. So don't be late!

INVITE:



Media contacts are welcome to join members of Mad Hatter's team for a press event on Tuesday, August 28 at 7:30pm. Seats are limited, and the event is scheduled to run for two hours. Please reach out to press@madhattersbus.com for more information.

WHAT:



Mad Hatters Bus

For Images & Behind The Scenes:



Follow Us On Instagram @MadHattersBus

WHEN:



Tues: 6pm - 8pm

Wednesday: 6pm - 8pm, 8pm - 10pm, 10pm - 12am

Thursday: 6pm - 8pm, 8pm - 10pm, 10pm - 12am

Friday: 6pm - 8pm, 8pm - 10pm, 10pm - 12am

Saturday: 4pm - 6pm, 6pm – 8pm, 8pm - 10pm, 10pm - 12am

Sunday: 4pm - 6pm, 6pm – 8pm, 8pm - 10pm

WHERE:



173 Morgan Ave



Brooklyn, NY 11206

Contact:



press@madhattersbus.com

SOURCE Mad Hatters Bus

