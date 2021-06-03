Inviting All Adventurers to Go Where Glass Can't Follow: STILLHOUSE Launches The Unbreakable Summer Challenge

Winners can expect nothing short of the ultimate weekend in the backcountry, featuring rugged adventure – everything from ATV riding to zip lining, axe throwing, fly fishing, horseback riding and white-water rafting – followed by STILLHOUSE tastings, good food and a fire to cap off evenings under the stars. The program kicks off with a sweepstakes! To enter to win simply visit https://www.stillhouse.com/UnbreakableChallenge . Consumers will also have the opportunity to improve their chances to win, gaining more entries, by participating in a series of Summer Challenges:

Beginning June 28, consumers must upload photos and post using the hashtag #UnbreakableChallenge. Two winners will be rewarded with the Ultimate Weekend Adventure in Hill Country, Texas over Labor Day Weekend, September 3-5, or Wolcott, Colorado from September 10-12. According to the Outdoor Foundation, 8.1 million more Americans went hiking in 2020 compared to 2019, 7.9 million more went camping and 3.4 million more participated in freshwater fishing.

"Americans are spending more time outside than ever before with renewed appreciation. As we kick-off a summer of escapades and holiday weekends, we want to invite the millions of consumers who camped or hiked for the first time in 2020 into the unbreakable nation the only way we know how," said Jennifer Pisciotta, Global Vice President Marketing, Acceleration Brands at Bacardi. "And that is to inspire more exploration outside, encouraging those to break out of the confines of modern life, creating their own adventures. The impetus for this program was to then further reward enthusiasts with an unforgettable experience hosted by STILLHOUSE."

STILLHOUSE makes spirits encased in one-of-a-kind, "unbreakable" 100 percent stainless steel can. The innovative and unique metal packaging means no adventure needs to wait. Its portfolio features its original whiskey, flavored whiskeys including spiced cherry, peach tea and apple crisp, along with a black bourbon and classic vodka – something for everyone to enjoy.

A perfect staple for any weekend outdoors, STILLHOUSE is best enjoyed around a fire after a day of adventure. Known for its unbreakable spirit, STILLHOUSE wants people to live by their own rules. That is why this summer, they're encouraging outdoor adventurers to grab their wrenches, paddles, rods, hiking boots – or whatever it is that gets them adventuring – to get off-road and off-schedule.

"Our pioneering steel cans are an invitation to take them to all those amazing places you wouldn't think of taking a glass," said Pisciotta. "And our spirits are meant to be enjoyed as a reward to living your best life out of the recliner."

For more information on the Unbreakable Summer Challenge, terms and conditions, visit https://www.stillhouse.com/UnbreakableChallenge. STILLHOUSE award-winning spirits are available nationwide. For a location near you, please visit stillhouse.com.

About STILLHOUSE

STILLHOUSE is an award-winning American-made spirits portfolio encased in one-of-a-kind, unbreakable 100% stainless steel cans that go where glass can't. Forging a path that goes against the grain, Stillhouse Spirits Co. was founded in 2016. From its inception, STILLHOUSE has created a unique and differentiated platform in the spirits industry – from liquid to package – by defying industry norms, breaking through the monotony and all in a metal can that stands for the unbreakable spirit of America's finest. STILLHOUSE Whiskey is distilled in traditional copper stills then charcoal filtered for superior quality and taste, allowing the natural sweetness of the corn to shine throughout the mellow flavor and smooth finish that make this a truly versatile spirit. STILLHOUSE whiskey is also available in Apple Crisp, Peach Tea and Spiced Cherry. All flavors are natural and gluten free. In 2018, STILLHOUSE introduced STILLHOUSE Black Bourbon and in 2019, the brand took the biggest spirits category head on with the debut of STILLHOUSE Classic Vodka. STILLHOUSE's award-winning spirits are available nationwide at America's Finest retailers, establishments, and select Duty Free Americas and United States Marine Corps retail stores. For a location near you and to join the Unbreakable Nation, visit www.stillhouse.com.

The STILLHOUSE brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

STAY UNBREAKABLE, DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

©2021. STILLHOUSE AND ITS TRADE DRESS ARE TRADEMARKS. STILLHOUSE SPIRITS CO., CORAL GABLES, FL 33134; WHISKEY – 40% ALC. BY VOL.; WHISKEY SPECIALTY– 34.5% ALC. BY VOL.; VODKA – 40% ALC. BY VOL

