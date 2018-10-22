InvnetHelp Inventor Develops Kickstand Accessory for Bicycles (DLL-3435)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Weatherford, Texas, has developed the FLOATING KICKSTAND HOLDER, a new accessory for bicycles, particularly older bikes with kickstands. A prototype is available.

"I bought a vintage bicycle with a weak kickstand and no one could fix it. Being a welder, I came up with my idea," said the inventor. The FLOATING KICKSTAND HOLDER provides a means of securing a kickstand in a raised or horizontal position. This will ensure the stand remains raised while the bike is in operation. It prevents the pedals from becoming caught on the stand. It also prevents unwanted and annoying noise. This accessory enhances safety and convenience for bicycle owners. It is ideal for use on older bicycles with kickstands that are prone to falling. Finally, it is producible in various colors to match any bicycle.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DLL-3435, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

