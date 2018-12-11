InvnetHelp Inventor Develops "Smart" Sports Balls (CBA-3533)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I hear my golf buddies complain about losing balls when they play," said an inventor from Columbia, S.C. "Still others have talked about wishing they could get more feedback on their performance on the course. This led me to think of 'smart' balls usable in different sports."

He developed the HILL TOP PRECISION SYSTEM to make it easier to keep track of different types of balls. The invention prevents balls from becoming lost or misplaced. This saves users from having to purchase new balls as frequently to replace lost ones. The unit provides feedback on performance. It helps individuals to improve their game-play. Additionally, the design enables users to find new ways to master each sport.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CBA-3533, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

