INVO Bioscience Appoints Michael J. Campbell as COO & VP of Business Development

MEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTC: IVOB), developers of the INVOcell intravaginal culture (IVC) system, today announced the appointment of Michael J. Campbell as its COO & VP of Business Development. Campbell was most recently Vice President of IVF Americas Business Unit for Cooper Surgical, Inc. (CSI), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Cooper Companies (NYSE: COO), and a member of the INVO Bioscience board of directors since October 2017. Campbell is set to head the Company's planned commercialization efforts internationally, as well as oversee the launch of the INVO clinic strategy in the United States.

The move to focus expansion on international commercialization follows INVO Biosciences recent agreement with Ferring Pharmaceuticals. Under the agreement, Ferring will be responsible for all U.S. commercial activities for INVOcell. INVO Bioscience will be responsible for manufacturing and supplying the INVOcell devices to Ferring for commercial sales as well as performing a clinical study for label enhancement. INVO Bioscience also retained certain limited rights to establish INVO clinics that exclusively commercialize INVO cycles and will retain commercialization rights outside the U.S.

INVOcell is a novel fertility treatment that uses a woman's own body as a natural incubator for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. In 2015, INVOcell received US Food & Drug Administration clearance. INVOcell is the first intravaginal culture (IVC) device and is a small polystyrene capsule used for egg fertilization and embryo development using vaginal incubation. In clinical studies supporting the FDA clearance, INVOcell has shown results comparable to traditional assisted reproductive techniques.

"I am excited to be joining INVO Bioscience to further develop the commercialization opportunities for the revolutionary INVOcell solution," said Michael Campbell, INVO Biosciences newly appointed COO & VP of Business Development. "As a board member for the last year, I have seen first hand the excitement that has surrounded the significant expansion of the INVOcell procedure in the U.S., and I believe this expansion will continue throughout the rest of the world. I look forward to helping the millions of infertile couples around the world that will benefit from the many advantages the INVOcell will provide."

Katie Karloff, CEO of INVO Bioscience, commented, "We are thrilled that Mike has decided to join INVO Bioscience as our newly appointed COO & VP of Business Development. Mike has a strong background in the fertility market, and has significant knowledge of and relationships with companies and distributors that operate internationally. I look forward to being able to further leverage his substantial experience in sales, marketing and business development as we work to achieve the high expectations we all have for the future of the company."

Michael J. Campbell was most recently the Vice President of IVF Americas Business Unit for Cooper Surgical, Inc. (CSI), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Cooper Companies (NYSE: COO), and is also a member of the board of directors for INVO Bioscience. Mr. Campbell has substantial medical device sales, marketing and business development leadership experience within Global Fortune 500 and Start-up Company environments. During his over 12-year career at Cooper Surgical, Mike has been responsible for IVF product portfolio sales globally including the US, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. In addition to Mr. Campbell's current position as Vice President of IVF Americas Business Unit, he served in various leadership roles including Vice President of International Business Unit from 2013-2014 and as Vice President of IVF Business Unit from 2006 to 2012. Prior to joining Cooper Surgical, Mike was Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Business Development at Retroactive Bioscience from 1997 to 2006 and Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Gabriel Medical from 1994 to 1997. Mr. Campbell also served in various senior management positions across marketing, sales and product management at Boston Scientific Corporation beginning in 1984 through 1994.

INVO Bioscience is a medical device company focused on creating simplified treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO Procedure, is a disruptive new technology. The INVO Procedure is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). The INVOcell is the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase availability of care. For more information, please visit https://invobioscience.com.

For Safety and Efficacy information:

https://invobioscience.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/P-008_INVO-IFU-Nov-2018.pdf

