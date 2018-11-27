INVO Bioscience to Present at the LD Micro Conference

MEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: IVOB), a medical device company who was granted FDA clearance for the first Intravaginal Culture System, INVOcell™, today announced that Katie Karloff, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference at 8:30am PT on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California. The conference will be held December 4-6, 2018.

Management will be available during the day on December 5th and 6th for one-on-one meetings. For more information about the conference or to arrange a one-on-one meeting, please visit LDMicro.com, or contact an LD Micro representative.

About INVO Bioscience

We are a medical device company focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO Procedure, is a disruptive new technology. The INVO Procedure is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). The INVOcell is the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase availability of care. For more information, please visit http://invobioscience.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov . We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Kathleen Karloff, CEO INVO Bioscience, Inc. 978-878-9505 ext. 504

kkarloff@invobio.com

SOURCE INVO Bioscience, Inc.

