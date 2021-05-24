Invoca Acquires DialogTech to Become the #1 Conversation Intelligence Platform with $100M in Revenue

This acquisition comes at a major inflection point for the conversation intelligence category. Due to recent policy changes from Apple and Google , brands can no longer rely on third-party cookie data to drive their marketing campaign strategies. At the same time, call volume is surging due to changes in buying behavior brought on by the pandemic. So, brands are increasingly relying on robust first-party data from conversations to better understand those consumers and make critical business decisions.

From marketing and sales to eCommerce and customer experience, Invoca enables revenue teams to create better buying experiences, drive more leads, and increase revenue. Invoca's acquisition of DialogTech will bring a stronger investment in product innovation, deeper expertise in key industries, and a broader ecosystem of technology partners, agencies, and digital consulting firms.

"In this digital era, companies are embracing AI to better understand their consumers and changing market dynamics. In industries where consumers are making complex buying decisions–like financial services, health care, and automotive–brands need to embrace the right combination of digital experience and human expertise," said Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca, who will lead the combined company. "With the acquisition of DialogTech, Invoca strengthens our AI-powered conversation intelligence platform. Together, we will empower marketing, sales, and eCommerce teams to optimize digital + human buying experiences and accelerate revenue growth."

Chosen by the Leading Consumer Brands Across Considered Purchase Industries

DialogTech has been recognized as a pioneer in call tracking and analytics and serves Fortune 500 brands, agencies, and fast-growing companies. With the newly combined customer bases, Invoca serves market leaders across a broad array of industries, including:

Telecom: top 3 US wireless carriers, top 3 Canadian telecom providers, and 6 of the top 10 US cable companies

"This move enables us to be an even better partner to enterprises and agencies looking to optimize their marketing and drive sales," said DialogTech CEO, Doug Kofoid. "Together as Invoca, our combined company will deliver an unrivaled solution for conversation intelligence, with the most innovative technology, expertise, experience, and resources in our industry."

The acquisition of DialogTech follows Invoca's recent release of Invoca for Sales , expanding its solution set to serve revenue teams in contact center sales as well as marketing, customer experience, and eCommerce.

As part of the transaction, DialogTech divested the Swydo operating unit. Swydo will continue to partner as an independent entity with Invoca and DialogTech.

Union Square Advisors LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to DialogTech.

About Invoca

Invoca's Active Conversation Intelligence platform enables marketing, sales, customer experience, and eCommerce teams to understand and immediately act on the information consumers share via conversations. Through deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can turn conversation data into automated action to enhance every digital touchpoint and human interaction, leading to better experiences, more conversions, and higher revenue. Invoca is trusted by top brands like ATI Physical Therapy, Comfort Keepers, DISH, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, Sylvan Learning, Truist, and others. Invoca has raised $116M from leading venture capitalists, including Accel, Upfront Ventures, H.I.G. Growth Partners, Morgan Stanley, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com.

