Invoca Announces Three New Conversation Intelligence Solutions for Sales, eCommerce, and Customer Experience Teams

The expansion of Invoca's solution comes at a time when consumer needs, behaviors, and motivations are changing at breakneck speed. McKinsey found 77% of Americans are trying new shopping methods, brands, and channels, with the intention of sticking with them for the long-term.

"A critical part of adapting to changing consumer behavior is knowing consumers at a deeper level, far beyond what can be achieved through analyzing website visits, email open rates, and ad clicks. Conversations represent a moment of truth to uncover motivations, concerns, and preferences," said Gregg Johnson, Invoca CEO. "Invoca's Active Conversation Intelligence platform helps businesses tap into the power of conversations across the entire buyer experience to deliver superior experiences that drive revenue."

Invoca's platform includes four solutions built for revenue teams at B2C companies:

Invoca for eCommerce : Improve digital conversion rates by understanding why and when consumers reach out for buying assistance. This solution is available immediately.

: Improve digital conversion rates by understanding why and when consumers reach out for buying assistance. This solution is available immediately. Invoca for Customer Experience : Deliver exceptional customer experiences and boost revenue with visibility and insight into the digital-to-conversation customer journey. This solution is available immediately.

: Deliver exceptional customer experiences and boost revenue with visibility and insight into the digital-to-conversation customer journey. This solution is available immediately. Invoca for Sales : Analyze customer conversations and enable remote agent coaching and feedback to improve close rates and make the most out of every sales opportunity. Availability: Now enrolling for beta.

: Analyze customer conversations and enable remote agent coaching and feedback to improve close rates and make the most out of every sales opportunity. Availability: Now enrolling for beta. Invoca for Marketing : Connect every consumer conversation to the digital journey to optimize campaigns, personalize digital touchpoints, and maximize revenue. This solution is available immediately.

"Creating a deep partnership between our marketing and sales teams has been instrumental in driving revenue growth for Windstream. Invoca's conversation intelligence enables us to identify and send higher quality leads to our sales team, reduce transfer rates in our contact center, and create a better customer experience," said Lorenzo Clark, VP of National Sales at Windstream. "Through close alignment and full visibility into how our marketing efforts are driving purchases, we have been able to maximize performance and optimize spend, leading us to achieve 150% of our 2020 revenue goal."

Active Conversation Intelligence

Brands can activate Invoca conversation intelligence through over 40 integrations, including Google, Facebook, Adobe, Five9, Salesforce, Tealium, Criteo, and FullStory, which are available on the Invoca Exchange, also announced today. The Invoca Exchange provides a simple, centralized hub for marketing, eCommerce, sales, and customer experience teams to explore Invoca's extensive third-party apps, discover new and popular apps, and learn about Invoca partnerships.

"There's still a huge disconnect in most businesses between what marketing knows about customers and the insights generated in the contact center. The result is disjointed experiences for customers and missed opportunities for businesses," said Nicole France, VP and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. "The ability to accurately identify customer needs and priorities—from their own words—and apply them across teams presents a huge opportunity. Conversation intelligence provides a critical tool to improve customer experience and drive business results."

To learn more about Invoca's new solutions, register for Invoca Summit here: https://www.invoca.com/summit

About Invoca

Invoca's Active Conversation Intelligence platform enables marketing, eCommerce, sales, and customer experience teams to understand and immediately act on the information consumers share via conversations. Through deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can turn conversation data into automated action to enhance every digital touchpoint and human interaction, leading to better experiences, more conversions, and higher revenue. Invoca is trusted by top brands like Dish Network, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, PODS, and SunTrust Bank. Invoca has raised $116M from leading venture capitalists including Accel, Upfront Ventures, H.I.G. Growth Partners, Morgan Stanley, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com.

SOURCE Invoca

Related Links

http://www.invoca.com

