Invoca Recognized as an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace for the Second Consecutive Year

"It is a tremendous honor to receive this award for the second consecutive year," said Ellen Raim, VP People & Culture of Invoca. "We take pride in a special culture that helps us drive innovation and build value for both our customers and our people, and we have made it a priority to improve and build upon the amazing workplace culture we have created."

Inc.'s Best Workplaces award recognizes companies that value company culture, provide standout employee benefits and prioritize employee well-being. "Invoca is committed to fostering collaboration and continuous improvement in a positive environment, and that's more than words on a motivational poster to us — it's the way we live every day," said Raim.

This award comes as Invoca experiences tremendous business growth, achieving 115% year-over-year growth in the second half of 2018, fueled by a record influx of enterprise customers in telecommunications, financial services, and healthcare. To support this growth, Invoca has expanded its operations with a new office in the Denver metro area and by moving its Santa Barbara headquarters to a larger downtown office. The new location improves the quality of life for Invoca employees, providing walkable access to shopping, dining, and transportation.

Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2019 is the fourth annual ranking in the fast-growing private company sector. The list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits. Collecting data on nearly 2,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 346 finalists.

To learn more about Invoca's culture and career opportunities, visit the company's careers page.

About Invoca

Invoca is an AI-powered call tracking and analytics platform that helps marketers get campaign attribution and actionable data from inbound phone calls. Invoca delivers real-time call analytics to help marketers take informed actions based on data generated before and during a phone conversation. As a result, marketers can dramatically improve ROI by driving more revenue-generating calls, increasing conversion rates, personalizing the customer journey, and running more efficient campaigns. With Fortune 500 customers in telecommunications, financial services, insurance, healthcare, and home services, Invoca's platform integrates with Google Marketing Platform, Facebook, Adobe Experience Cloud, and Salesforce Sales and Marketing Clouds. Invoca has raised over $60M from Accel Partners, Upfront Ventures, Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Rincon Venture Partners. For more information, visit www.invoca.com.

SOURCE Invoca

Related Links

http://www.invoca.com

