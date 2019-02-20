Invoca's Signal AI Solution Wins 2019 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award

Inbound calls to businesses are critical to driving sales in industries like insurance, banking, and healthcare, where purchase decisions are complex, expensive, or otherwise stressful. Marketing teams within these industries have a strong interest in understanding what's happening on inbound calls so they can more effectively and efficiently run their marketing programs. With Signal AI , which has analyzed 11 million calls to date, marketers can extract real-time conversational insights from their inbound calls, such as understanding buying intent. Utilizing Invoca's integrations, marketers can automatically push this data into the platforms they use every day—Salesforce, Google Ads, Adobe Analytics, or other marketing technology platforms—to optimize digital campaigns, personalize the overall customer experience, and drive more revenue.

"We launched Signal AI eighteen months ago and we are incredibly pleased by the results our customers are experiencing," said Nathan Ziv, VP of product management at Invoca. "This, coupled with the continued industry recognition we're receiving, is very exciting and we're hard at work innovating and building new ways for marketers to unlock more value from Signal AI."

This is the fourth award given to Invoca specifically for Signal AI over the past year, including recognition from CB Insights, AI Breakthrough, and Speech Technology Magazine. Signal AI was also instrumental in earning Invoca a place as a Strong Performer in The Forrester New Wave™: AI-Fueled Speech Analytics Providers, Q2, 2018, with the researchers finding that "Invoca is advancing state-of-the-art call classification."

Invoca is an AI-powered call tracking and analytics platform that helps marketers get campaign attribution and actionable data from inbound phone calls. Invoca delivers real-time call analytics to help marketers take informed actions based on data generated before and during a phone conversation. As a result, marketers can dramatically improve ROI by driving more revenue-generating calls, increasing conversion rates, personalizing the customer journey, and running more efficient campaigns. With Fortune 500 customers in telecommunications, financial services, insurance, healthcare, and home services, Invoca's platform integrates with Google Marketing Platform, Facebook, Adobe Experience Cloud, and Salesforce Sales and Marketing Clouds. Invoca has raised over $60M from Accel Partners, Upfront Ventures, Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Rincon Venture Partners. For more information, visit www.invoca.com .

