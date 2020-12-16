Invoke Learning Partners with the Foundation for California Community Colleges to Provide Augmented Analytics Solutions

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoke Learning announces the signing of a new multi-year agreement with the Foundation for the California Community Colleges (CCC), CollegeBuys program to provide education-focused data solutions that accelerate actionable insights to increase enrollment, retention, student success, student engagement, and more.

The CollegeBuys program is the CCC's cooperative purchasing program designed to pool the systems' purchasing power and works in cooperation, extending partnerships to over 400 state, government, and higher education entities. Through this program partnership, Invoke Learning has extended the CCC program benefits to all of these partner agencies to other higher education agencies, both public and private.

"Invoke Learning's approach to education-focused insights creates an exciting opportunity for our colleges to leverage leading-edge technology to help improve operations and support student success," said J.C. Sales, Executive Director, Program Development for Foundation of California Community Colleges, "This systemwide agreement with Invoke Learning ensures equal and affordable access to these technologies for every college in the system."

In announcing the partnership, Invoke Learning co-founder and California native, Brendan Aldrich, said, "We are thrilled to be working with the Foundation for California Community Colleges and the CollegeBuys program to help advance the capabilities of our California schools with truly innovative augmented analytics solutions that provide meaningful insights."

Effective November 1st, 2020, the Master Services Agreement with Invoke Learning also extends to any and all public agencies, public and private colleges or universities, including the 116 California Community Colleges (CCC), 23 California State Universities (CSU), the 80 members of the Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities (AICCU), as well as more than 1,000 California K-12 school districts.

About Invoke Learning

Founded by education technology innovators, Brendan Aldrich and Lige Hensley, Invoke Learning is an education-focused augmented analytics company empowering institutions nationwide with accelerated insights via their groundbreaking solutions. The mission of Invoke Learning is to empower every institution by ensuring the best possible outcome for each individual student. Please visit www.InvokeLearning.com to learn more.

