Involta Launches Air Gap Solution to Protect Critical Data From Cybercrime

Involta Air Gap was developed to help enterprises win the war against cybercrime. Tweet this

Immutable On-Premises — for on-premises enterprises going to AWS (Amazon Web Services).

Immutable Involta IaaS — for Involta IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) clients going to AWS.

Insider Protection — for clients with the Veeam console.

This solution is vital with cybercrime on the rise at the enterprise level. The significant growth in cybercrime has come in the form of high-profile ransomware campaigns over the last year, as well as viruses, malware and DoS (denial of service) attacks. This has resulted in an environment of unprecedented spending in cyber and information security among enterprises. Research predicts that by the end of 2021, cybercrime will cost the world $11.4 million each minute.

"In the arena of cybersecurity, ransomware attacks target back-ups, crippling an organization's ability to access its critical data. Involta Air Gap builds on cybersecurity measures that may already be in place and acknowledges that securing enterprise data in a separate location is critical," said Mark Cooley, Vice President of Security and Compliance, Involta. "The premise is that a cybercriminal can't access back-ups if there is no connection between environments. Involta Air Gap was developed to help enterprises win the war against cybercrime, especially those using AWS and Veeam cloud solutions."

This Involta Air Gap launch follows the company's elevated relationship with AWS as an Advanced Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and its platinum status in the Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) Program. Involta has also been designated a top cybersecurity firm by Crain's Cleveland Busines s and one of the fastest-growing companies in America for the ninth consecutive year by Inc. 5000 .

About Involta

Involta, an award-winning national IT service provider and consulting firm, orchestrates digital transformation journeys by using well-defined and rigorous processes to deliver hybrid cloud solutions, consulting, and data center services tailored to their customers' business drivers. By pairing strategic consulting with the unique ability to leverage owned colocation facilities and infrastructure assets, Involta empowers businesses across the country with the security and reliability they require.

Involta's ongoing mission to help customers optimize performance begins with partnership. The personalized approach starts with understanding its customers' needs and earning their trust to ultimately deliver Superior Infrastructure and Services, Operational Excellence and People Who Deliver, in keeping with the brand promise. Involta provides customers with the power to transform their technology and the freedom to focus on their core business.

Media Contact:

JSA

1.866.695.3629

[email protected]

SOURCE Involta, LLC