INvolve the Inclusion People releases their Global HERoes Role Model Lists featuring Top U.S. Women Business Leaders

All those included on the HERoes Role Models Lists were nominated by their peers and colleagues and were selected based on the work they've accomplished to advance gender equality and inclusion both internally within their own organization and externally to champion women in business. A judging panel comprised of global business representatives reviewed each submission and selected Role Models within three categories: Top Executives, Future Leaders, and Advocate Executives . Learn more about the Role Models and view all lists HERE .

Included from the U.S. in the Top Executive Lists are Lisa Osborne Ross, CEO of Edelman, Kathy Reardon, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer of Dollar General Corporation, and Tricia Griffith, President and CEO of Progressive, among others.

The Future Leaders Lists includes Marilyn Lin, Head of MuleSoft Global for Salesforce, Alison Kessler, Product Developer for IHS Markit, and Rhonda Childress, Business Information Security Officer for IBM, among others.

The Advocates Executives includes Ron O'Hanley, Chairman and CEO of State Street, David Kenny, CEO of Nielsen, Howard Ungerleider, President and CFO of Dow, and Robert Fairbairn, Vice Chairman and Co-Chair of Human Capital at BlackRock, among others.

Says Felicity Hassan, President of Audeliss Executive Search in the U.S., "We are thrilled that so many women from top U.S. corporations are included within the HERoes lists, and we commend all of the advocates for recognizing and supporting their colleagues. Having women in leadership roles is vital part to the success of any business. The future is wide open and provides infinite opportunity for women to represent in both senior leadership and board positions."

Hassan continues to say, "We at Audeliss applaud each and every HERoes recipient for their courage, commitment, and perseverance in advancing women in the workplace, not just today but for tomorrow's new generation of women business leaders."

View the complete list of recipients HERE.

About INvolve:

Involve is a consultancy and global network and is a champion of Diversity and Inclusion in businesses. Through the delivery of programs, thought leadership, and advisory solutions, INvolve works with corporations to drive cultural change and create inclusive workplaces. INvolve also publishes annual role model lists, supported by Yahoo Finance, that recognizes and celebrates business leaders who are breaking down barriers at work and inspiring the next generation of diverse talent.

About Audeliss Executive Search:

Audeliss Inc. is a global Executive Search firm and the premiere destination for finding and placing diverse talent. Their focus is within the Diversity & Inclusion marketplace and they have expertise in this arena to present companies with uniquely qualified and talented individuals for consideration. In addition to leading a practice that specializes in Executive Search they are experienced in Board Practice, Talent Benchmarking, and Market Intelligence. Audeliss Inc. is based in New York and London.

For interview and image requests please contact:

Steph Brown, Clearly PR

Email: [email protected]

For Audeliss Executive Search:

Felicity Hassan, President, Audeliss U.S.

Email: [email protected]

For INvolve:

Justin Firth, Managing Director, INvolve

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE INvolve