InWith Premiers the Future of Electronic Contact Lenses at CES 2021

Today's announcements by InWith follow the company's 2020 milestone display of stretchable electronic circuitry in name brand Bausch & Lomb contact lenses. This development garnered an article by Forbes in 2020 that was one of the most popular tech stories in that year.

InWith has pioneered the techniques of integration of solid components and circuits into hydrogel materials by allowing the materials to expand and contract in the normal manufacturing process. This breakthrough enables multiple developers to create displays and ophthalmic improvement applications for contact lenses and intraocular lenses already used by millions of people daily. From the latest AR/XR visual applications to giving better sight to people who suffer from Myopia or Presbyopia, InWith technology enables an electronic revolution for the future of eyesight and ophthalmic capabilities, into future, connected and tunable with mobile devices.

As some very big name companies are seeking to develop augmented reality glasses and goggles, the soft contact lens remains the ultimate medium for discreet augmented reality, comfortable and aesthetically pleasing. InWith Corporation has developed the leading technology in this space and holds the leading US Patents.

SOURCE InWith Corporation