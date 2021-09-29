INX Limited and Intangible Properties Exchange Inc. (IPEX) Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership Agreement

INX provides regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, combining traditional markets expertise and an innovative fintech approach. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, INX Securities, LLC (" INXS " ), INX operates a proprietary blockchain-based trading platform which facilitates the trading of digital securities. INX made history when it closed the first SEC-registered digital security IPO for both retail and institutional investors in 2021 raising more than US$80 million.

IPEX provides an end-to-end solution for companies to unlock the value of their intellectual property (IP) and other intangible assets. The IPEX solution involves the valuation, structuring and monetization of this highly valuable asset class through the issuance of IP-backed digital securities. Each digital security issued through the IPEX process involves a professional valuation and blockchain validation for the underlying intangible asset.

The INX and IPEX strategic partnership will allow investors on the INXS platform to be able to invest in a new world class investment opportunity through the listing of top-quality IP-backed digital securities. As part of the strategic partnership, digital securities created on the IPEX platform will be able to list on the INXS platform for secondary trading, resulting in increased liquidity.

Shy Datika, founder and CEO of INX, commented "digital securities are among the most malleable financial instruments. The world has seen digital securities backed by revenues, by profits, by real estate and now we bring digital securities backed by intellectual property. Could you imagine owning the Wright brothers' IP? Or Nikola Tesla's? Or how about Thomas Edison's? There are so many intellectual properties that remain unmonetized or even forgotten, on company balance sheets. With IPEX, we look to bring liquidity and light to where there was none. This is a strategic partnership that will open doors into the largest board rooms across the United States."

"IP is the most valuable asset class globally. Unfortunately, the currently fragmented ecosystem surrounding it does not allow its true value to be unlocked and monetized making this magnificent asset class illiquid. The IPEX and INX strategic partnership will create a connected value chain which will serve as an end-to-end solution enabling and empowering the entire IP ecosystem through the connection of asset owners to their trusted advisors, investors and ultimately investors to secondary trading markets. This partnership marks a pivotal moment in the history of intellectual property monetization." stated Mason Darabi, Executive Chairman of IPEX.

About INX

INX Limited launched the first SEC-registered digital security initial public offering (IPO) for both retail and institutional investors. INX is uniquely positioned to offer retail and institutional investors and traders access to both digital securities and cryptocurrencies through both of its platforms.

INX's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain, offering technology and related services for both primary and secondary markets. INX's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. INX's journey started with its IPO of the INX Token, which raised $83M. INX now operates 2 regulated trading platforms for blockchain assets, and its interdealer broker, I.L.S. Brokers, plans to offer non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards to Tier-1 banks in the near future. The INX Token has the largest market capitalization of US digital securities with the largest daily volume. INX is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA. For more information, please visit the INX website here .

About IPEX

IPEX was founded to become the world's first regulatory compliant blockchain-enabled end-to-end platform for the tokenization and monetization of intangible assets, including registrable intellectual property (such as patents, trademarks, and copyrights) and non-registrable intangible assets. Through IPEX's end-to-end solution to identify, value, structure, issue, and trade tokenized intangible assets, IPEX is a pioneer in the new frontier of digital securities. The IPEX platform will allow asset owners to unlock the true value of their intangible assets, including flexible financing alternatives and instant liquidity. The platform will also provide investors with investment exposure to a new asset class through an incentive-driven marketplace.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This joint press release includes forward-looking statements regarding each of INX and IPEX (together, the "Companies") and their respective business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the proposed business plan of each of the Companies and other statements. Some of the statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "project," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "intends," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our objectives, plans, and strategies; statements that contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition; statements relating to the research, development, and use of our products; and all statements (other than statements of historical facts) that address activities, events, or developments that the Companies intend, expect, project, believe, or anticipate will or may occur in the future. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Companies have based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors they believe to be appropriate. These statements are only current predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. INX discusses many of these risks in greater detail in its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ending December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities Exchange Commission on April 29, 2021, including under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements." You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although the Companies believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, the Companies cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by law, the Companies are under no duty to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

INX Limited Douglas Borthwick Chief Business Officer Email: [email protected] Intangible Properties Exchange Inc.

Mark Mitchell Head of Investor Relations Email: [email protected]

SOURCE INX Limited

Related Links

https://www.inx.co/

