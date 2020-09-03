InxMed Announced the Completion of RMB 130M (~US$ 19M) Series A+ Financing to Accelerate Its Clinical Development and Strengthen Translational Capabilities

Dr. Zaiqi Wang, InxMed's Chairman and CEO, said: "The successful completion of A+ round financing would allow us to advance our clinical program and strengthen the company's R&D capability and capacity. The financing demonstrates investors' full recognition of our existing assets and R&D strategy. Driven by the deep understanding of disease biology, we are determined to implement our 'best-in-disease combination" strategy and bring novel effective treatment regimen to address the real unmet medical needs. We are also looking for global strategic partners to unleash value together ."

Dr. Renhai Chen, Founding Partner of Ennovation Ventures, commented: " We are pleased to support InxMed at this critical moment to rapidly advance the product development and further enrich pipeline. We are very confident in the great potential of InxMed's current asset and translational engine. Ennovation Ventures has been dedicated to investing top-notch start-up companies in healthcare area, and we will leverage our resources to help InxMed become a world-class biotech company."

"We fully recognized InxMed's 'best-in-disease combination' strategy. Combination therapy is the future for cancer treatment", said by Mr. Wayne Shiong, Partner of China Growth Capital: "We are deeply impressed by InxMed's core team members, who have had exceptional R&D experience in leading multinational pharmaceutical companies such as Merck, Roche, Novartis, GSK and Johnson & Johnson, and delighted to support InxMed's management team led by Dr. Zaiqi Wang. China Growth Capital has started to invest in healthcare field in recent years and we are committed to growing together with first-class companies. We will be a reliable partner to help InxMed to invent medicine with global impact."

About InxMed

InxMed is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on developing "Best-in-Disease Combination" medicines to bring novel treatment option for patients. Our innovations are inspired by patients and driven by in-depth understanding of disease biology and pharmacology. InxMed is committed to building a translational platform equipped with global-level top-notch know how and efficient execution capabilities. Established in the end of 2018, InxMed has raised tens of millions of US dollars in financing, established an integrated high caliber research and clinical development team across Shanghai, Beijing, United States, Canada and Australia. We have built a highly differentiated pipeline, and established licensing or co-development partnership with various multinational pharmaceutical companies.

