InxMed Released Research Data of "FAK inhibitor IN10018 overcomes drug resistance of KRAS G12C inhibition" at 2020 AACR Annual Meeting

SHANGHAI, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InxMed (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("InxMed" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to developing innovative, individualized medicines with international impact, announced that the company has released the research data of "FAK inhibitor IN10018 overcomes drug resistance of KRAS G12C inhibition" at "Late Breaking Research" session of 2020 AACR virtual meeting II.

KRAS G12C inhibitors are under clinical phase II development. Even though it has shown anti-tumor effect on KRAS G12C mutant tumor types, its drug resistance problem, similar to other target therapies, has caught increasing awareness by research community. InxMed's IN10018 is a potent and selective ATP-competitive focal adhesion kinase (FAK) small molecule inhibitor under clinical development stage in United States, Australia, and China. Early clinical data of IN10018 has demonstrated a favorable safety profile and promising efficacy signals against different tumor types. Emerging science also showed that IN10018 potentially overcomes fibrotic barrier and immune tolerance, boosting multi-modalities including targeted therapy, chemotherapy, immune-therapy and radiation therapy.

The combination of KRAS G12C inhibitors and IN10018 was evaluated in both in vitro and in vivo. The data released showed that FAK signaling is significantly induced by KRAS G12C inhibition, serving as one predominant mechanism of drug resistance of KRAS G12C inhibition, and IN10018 can significantly decrease the FAK signaling induced by KRAS G12C inhibition, rendering synergistic anti-tumor effects on various types of cancer. Furthermore, our data has shown KRAS G12C inhibitors can induce significant generation of fibrosis in tumor tissues - one important adaptive drug resistance mechanism, and IN10018 can decreases the level of fibrosis induced by KRAS G12C inhibitors and therefore overcome drug resistance. Our pioneering research indicates the synergistic effect between IN10018 and KRAS G12C inhibitors, which can support the continuous clinical exploration of this combination treatment regimen.

About InxMed

InxMed is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on developing "Best-in-Disease Combination" medicines to bring novel treatment option for patients worldwide. Driven by in-depth understanding of disease biology and pharmacology, InxMed is committed to building a translational platform equipped with global-level top-notch know how and efficient execution capabilities. Established in late 2018, InxMed has raised tens of millions of US dollars, established an integrated high caliber research and clinical development team across Shanghai, Beijing, United States, Canada and Australia, built a highly differentiated pipeline, and established licensing or co-development partnership with various multinational pharmaceutical companies.

www.inxmed.com

SOURCE InxMed