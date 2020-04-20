InXpress Develops New In-House Global Shipping Platform

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InXpress, a global business-to-business shipping and logistics franchise has developed an in-house software platform, Webship+, to better serve its 30,000 customers worldwide. With a shipment every seven seconds, the company created its own intuitive global shipping software for user-friendly flexibility and in-house control to make future modifications.

When redesigning and creating its own easy-to-use online portal, the franchise factored in customer feedback and franchisee insight from the Brand Development Council. InXpress built Webship+ off of key existing features from its previous software, like the bulk upload tool, world-class AWS hosting, traffic light tracking system and easy integration with e-commerce platforms to save SMEs time, money and hassle.

"The enhanced system provides customers with greater flexibility in speed, a cleaner interface and additional features that make it easier for customers to do business with us," said Paul Knott, chief operating officer of InXpress. "We help small-to-medium size businesses ship 4.6 million packages a year in 14 countries, and as volume grows, we are confident our software capacity will grow with our customers."

Some of the customer-centric features Knott mentions include mobile access, accurate quote comparison based on real-time data, simple invoices and increased service availability.

From its founding, InXpress created a customer-service oriented culture and franchisees take pride in offering a more impactful user experience. Now more than ever, small-to-medium size enterprises need real-time visibility, help reducing costs, the ability to ship efficiently and a local contact who will go the extra mile with one-stop-shop access to multiple carrier options.

"InXpress franchisees focus on providing a true partnership with their customers, especially in times like this," said Dustin Hansen, chief executive officer of InXpress Americas. "With our advanced proprietary platform our franchisees and customers have visibility into what's available, fast quotes and the ability to quickly communicate with each other and eliminate the frustration of an overwhelmed 1-800 number."

As an essential business, SMEs have real needs right now and its in-house technology positions InXpress to adapt with the customer needs. InXpress is committed to constant innovation to better serve and assist customers.

About InXpress:

InXpress, a global business-to-business franchise company in the shipping and logistics industry, with a network of over 370 franchisees provides SMEs with unrivaled time and cost-saving shipping solutions through consultative services and innovative software. Due to the franchise's size and its partnership with DHL and more than 50 other trusted carrier partners, InXpress franchisees can offer big shipping discounts to small and medium-sized business. With automated shipping preparation and one-on-one account management, InXpress customers are treated with the care and services typically reserved for Fortune 1000 companies. The core services include international small parcel, domestic small parcel and LTL (freight). The company was founded in 1999 in the United Kingdom and currently operates in 14 countries. InXpress Americas began franchising in 2006. To learn more about the franchise opportunity and the reoccurring revenue potential, visit https://inxpressfranchise.com/.

