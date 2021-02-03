InXpress Recognized on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Ranking

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InXpress, a shipping and logistics franchise with a network of over 400 franchises in 14 counties, ranked No. 402 on Entrepreneur Magazine's comprehensive Franchise 500 list.

The 42nd-annual Franchise 500 ranking was calculated with a proprietary formula built to evaluate franchises using five key factors: growth and size; brand strength; costs and fees; franchise support; and financial strength and stability.

The brand's continuous placement on the competitive ranking, along with the franchise's rising year-over-year system revenue growth even during the covid-19 environment (up 8.5 percent compared to 2019) and steady development, reinforces the recession-resilient franchise opportunity.

In fact, InXpress Americas doubled its deals and welcomed 22 newly signed franchise agreements for 2020.

"The sought-after global logistics industry paired with our franchisees' ability to solve pain points for small-to-medium size businesses, even through challenging times, has resulted in new franchisees eager to fast track their launch process," said executive vice president for franchise development at InXpress, Christina Chambers. "The demand for our wide assortment of shipping services was made evident as the existing system and new owners saw firsthand the essential nature of the business in 2020."

The brand's strength continues to gain the attention of qualified franchise candidates who are seeking a home-based opportunity with no territory restrictions and limitless growth potential. These candidates desire to be a local service provider for small-to-medium size businesses, providing them access to InXpress' bulk-buying discounts, world-class carrier partners, and automated shipping technology.

The franchise requires no upfront costly brick-and-mortar lease; rather many owners opt to start as home-based and then move into a small office environment after the first year to build up their team and scale the business, often times in order to move into a sales management role.

"Small-to-medium size businesses will always need fast and reliable shipping solutions for their international small parcel, domestic small parcel and LTL (freight) needs," said CEO Dustin Hansen. "With our initial launch training, ongoing support, and network of franchisees dedicated to mentoring new owners, each franchise is able to establish itself as the trusted, knowledgeable partner for enterprises in need of shipping advocates and hands-on account management."

InXpress is the only non-asset authorized shipping reseller logistics company in the US that can offer customers multiple shipping solutions through a global network of robust carrier partners. InXpress has reoccurring revenue potential for self-motivated business owners who want to provide a valuable service to a variety of business owners.

About InXpress

InXpress, a global business-to-business franchise company in the shipping and logistics industry, with a network of over 400 franchisees provides SMEs with unrivaled time and cost-saving shipping solutions through consultative services and innovative software. Due to the franchise's size and its partnership with multiple world-class carrier partners, InXpress franchisees can offer big shipping discounts to small and medium-sized business. With automated shipping technology and one-on-one account management, InXpress customers are treated with the care and services typically reserved for Fortune 1000 companies. The core services include international small parcel, domestic small parcel and LTL (freight). The company was founded in 1999 in the United Kingdom and currently operates in 14 countries. InXpress Americas began franchising in 2006. To learn more about the franchise opportunity and the reoccurring revenue potential, visit inxpressfranchise.com.

