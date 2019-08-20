iOFFICE Ranked IWMS Leader In Verdantix's Space and Workplace Management Software Benchmark Report

To access the capabilities of the IWMS systems in the report, Verdantix identified seven criteria; "building occupant feedback, building occupant control of workplace smart assets, location-based services, amenity booking services, virtual personal assistants, measurement of factors physically impacting comfort, and the ability to support certification for wellbeing standards such as WELL."

Verdantix conducted their research by requiring vendors to complete an assessment questionnaire, provide examples of customers using the software, and complete a live demonstration of the product. They scored each of the above criteria on a 0 to 3 scale with 3 being best-in-class.

The report, which you can download here, was further categorized into four tiered sections in the following order, Space And Workplace Management Software Aggregated Scores, Capabilities Scores For Space Management, Capabilities Scores For Workplace Services, and Capabilities Scores For Wellbeing Analytics. iOFFICE was the highest scoring vendor in the overall category.

According to the Verdantix report, "the most impactful workplace services for customer needs are booking capabilities that find near-perfect matches to user criteria, tools such as wayfinding to cut down on the time it takes to reach desired destinations and visitor management", which iOFFICE provides through its Hummingbird platform and Visitor module.

iOFFICE Hummingbird is an employee experience workplace app many organizations realize they need, even after they have implemented a competitor product. Hummingbird hovers over any existing tech stack to provide real-time occupancy usage for future decision-making and allows employees to interact with their environment by reserving space, submitting requests, and finding colleagues.

"We see the impact from users being able to find their way around and collaborate with each other more. It has expedited service requests as well. The FM team can tie service requests specifically to the space and service that location much faster with much more insight. They don't spend as much time walking around."

-Yitsy Montano, Campus Program Manager, Ultimate Software

iOFFICE Hummingbird fills in the gaps competitor space software products miss and completes the employee experience element so many organizations are looking for.

iOFFICE is the leading enterprise workplace management SaaS platform, mobile tools, and analytics to simplify facility management, empower employees and increase workplace productivity. The iOFFICE platform effortlessly connects to Hummingbird, the No. 1 suite of employee-centric digital workplace solutions, and to the iOFFICE Marketplace, a vetted collection of critical workplace application partners. This allows organizations to optimize their workplace while streamlining their technology stack. To learn more about iOFFICE's space and workplace management software, please visit www.iOFFICECORP.com.

Verdantix is an independent research and consulting firm with a focus on innovative technologies that optimize business operations. We have expertise in environment, health, safety and quality, as well as energy, real estate, facilities and maintenance.

