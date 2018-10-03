iOgrapher® LLC Launches the iOgrapher Multi Case for Mobile Filmmaking

SAN MARINO, Calif., Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- iOgrapher® LLC (www.iographer.com) today announced the debut of the iOgrapher Multi Case for Mobile Filmmaking. As an early pioneer of mobile media filmmaking cases for iOS devices, iOgrapher is now targeting mobile filmmakers with a flexible design to support recent model iOS and Android mobile phones of all sizes.

The newly-designed iOgrapher Multi Case features:

Filmmaking Case For iPhone and Android (iOgrapher Multi Case) iOgrapher Multi Case for mobile phones

Slide in function for a strong and secure fit;

The ability to attach lighting and mics for higher quality mobile video production;

Flexible mount options for any standard tripod in landscape or portrait mode;

¼ 20" screw mounts on handles to attach accessories;

Standard protective cases for your phone can be used - filmmakers no longer need to remove protective cases to use the iOgrapher Multi Case;

Works with Moment Lenses: users do not need to remove Moment Lens cases or lenses to use the iOgrapher Multi Case;

Designed to work with iPhone 6 and later models, and has been tested to work with popular Samsung, Google Pixel, LG and Motorola phones.

With the launch of the Multi Case, iOgrapher is introducing a sleek new design that opens up new opportunities for mobile filmmakers worldwide, regardless of the phone they are using. The capabilities and mounting options that have made iOgrapher a staple in every mobile filmmakers gear bag have evolved as a result of thousands of customer reviews and feedback, and real-world use cases from professional broadcasters, filmmakers, pro-sport coaches and training facilities.

Pricing and Availability

The iOgrapher Multi Case is available today for pre-order and is priced at $79.00 USD. The iOgrapher Multi Case will ship at the end of November, 2018. For more information, or to order the Multi Case, please visit https://www.iographer.com/collections/cases-for-iphone/products/multi-case.

About iOgrapher

At iOgrapher, we create accessories for your mobile device to help you make better videos.Our specialty is the iOgrapher case, which is the foundation for all the products we sell. Our case allows you to attach the filmmaking accessories you need, such as microphones, tripods, and lenses, and helps to stabilize your video. The iOgrapher is constructed from high quality, extremely tough polycarbonate/ABS, and its patent-pending design is for everyone from families with kids, to students, to Indies and professional filmmakers, videographers and mobile journalists. For more information, please visit www.iographer.com, follow us on Twitter at @iographer, or 'Like' us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/iOgrapher.

iOgrapher is a Registered Trademark of iOgrapher LLC. All iOgrapher product designs are patented or patent-pending.

