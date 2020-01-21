iomart Helps NVT Group Expand Private Cloud Offering

iomart provides the bespoke bare metal cloud on which NVT has built its multi-cloud offering Viia, plus a suite of observability services called Concepta which offer monitoring, analytics and security to customers. Concepta is a fast-growing part of NVT's business. By adding the platform in a third iomart data centre in the Midlands, NVT will be able to meet the growing demand for Concepta from businesses in England.

Tommy Mitchell, Technical Director for NVT Group, said: "iomart has worked with us over a number of years to build a bespoke cloud and security offering that delivers exceptional value for our customers. This new location gives us the additional infrastructure, connectivity and edge security we need to scale as we add more customers to our platform. iomart's infrastructure in the UK is second to none and we couldn't have achieved this with any other provider."

Michael Ruddick, Head of Sales for Channel Partners at iomart, said: "We have a long-standing relationship with NVT and are delighted to support them as they continue to grow. By providing them with the bespoke infrastructure they need and managing it 24/7, they can concentrate on delivering the highest quality services."

