IOMAXIS Awarded C4ISR U.S. Army RS3 Contract

AUSTIN, Texas, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IOMAXIS LLC , a leader in innovative solutions focused on communications, computing and cyber technologies, announced today it has been awarded a contract under the $37.4 billion U.S. Army Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services IDIQ contract. Through the award, IOMAXIS will provide a broad array of engineering services to support and streamline command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

"We have been selected to serve the C4ISR needs of the Army and other military services supported through this contract vehicle. We look forward to collaborating with DoD technology teams to develop and enhance solutions that better align with their mission needs," said Bob Burleson, CEO of IOMAXIS. "This is a significant win for our company and a great addition to our contracts portfolio. This work will allow us to accelerate research and development of our highly diverse array of innovative technologies and digital transformation initiatives to benefit the security of our nation."

As part of the RS3 contract, IOMAXIS will provide defense Clients with leading-edge technologies and expert engineering with technology research, solutions development, testing and evaluation, logistics and training support focused on critical missions. "Clients are rapidly engaging us to leverage this important contract immediately," said Mike LeFever, COO of IOMAXIS. "The impact of this contract is essential to both ongoing and future vital missions to our defense department customers."

ABOUT IOMAXIS

IOMAXIS is a globally recognized technology innovator, creating disruptive technologies through innovation, optimization, and digital transformation. IOMAXIS develops and delivers technology solutions to rapidly transform its commercial and federal government Clients. For more information, please visit www.iomaxis.com .

