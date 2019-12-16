iOmx Therapeutics to Present at Biotech Showcase 2020

MARTINSRIED, Germany and MUNICH, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iOmx Therapeutics AG (iOmx), a biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapeutics based on novel immune checkpoint targets, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer Apollon Papadimitriou, Ph.D., will present at Biotech Showcase 2020, to be held January 13-15 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco.

During the presentation, Dr. Papadimitriou will highlight iOmx' emerging pipeline of next-generation cancer therapeutics targeting novel, proprietary immune checkpoint modulators on tumor cells. The company's pipeline is highlighted by IMT-18, a first-in-class IGSF11-targeting antibody designed to eliminate tumor-induced immune suppression, and IMT-19, a monoclonal antibody that reshapes the tumor micro-environment. iOmx has also discovered additional immune checkpoint inhibitors, including IMT-07, a small molecule tumor necrosis factor (TNF) sensitizer, that offer optionality including partnership opportunities. Key to iOmx is iOTarg™, the company's proprietary, high-throughput genetic screening platform. iOTarg systematically screens tumor cells for expression of immune modulating proteins, that, when knocked down, increase T cell immunity against cancer cells.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: Biotech Showcase 2020 Date: Monday, January 13, 2020 Time: 3:45 p.m. (PST) Track: Franciscan C Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square

About iOmx Therapeutics

iOmx Therapeutics (www.iomx.com) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class cancer immuno-therapeutics addressing novel immune checkpoints hijacked by cancer cells. Utilizing its iOTarg™ high throughput screening platform, iOmx has identified a number of proprietary tumor-associated immune checkpoints and is advancing a preclinical stage pipeline of promising drug candidates that have the potential to address cancers that are resistant to current immunotherapies, including PD-1/PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors. Founded in 2016 based on the work of its scientific founders Philipp Beckhove, M.D., and Nisit Khandelwal, Ph.D., conducted at the German Cancer Research Center, iOmx has been funded by MPM Capital (both its BV2014 and UBS Oncology Impact Funds), Sofinnova Partners, Wellington Partners and Merck Ventures and is based in Martinsried / Munich, Germany.

