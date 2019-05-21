WASHINGTON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/ION-Audio-Recalls-Portable-Speakers-Due-to-Explosion-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Portable speakers

Hazard: Hydrogen gas can leak from the portable speaker battery when charging and the speaker can burst, posing an explosion hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable speakers and contact ION Audio for a refund in the form of an ION Audio gift card.

Consumer Contact:

ION Audio toll-free at 833-682-0371 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.ionaudio.com and click on recalls located at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 41,000

Description:

This recall involves the Sport Express, Cornerstone, Cornerstone Glow, and Keystone ION Audio portable speakers. The Sport Express speaker is black in color and has two knobs on the front with a neon blue lit clock. It is about 9 inches wide and 9 inches tall. The Cornerstone and Cornerstone Glow speakers are triangular in shape, have a white outer casing, and are 14 inches wide and 10 inches tall. The Keystone speaker is square with a white casing and gray center. It is about 8 inches wide and 9 inches tall. The UPC number is located on the bottom of the speakers.

Model Name UPC Number Cornerstone/Cornerstone Glow 0812715018078 0812715018528 0812715019976 0812715019969 Keystone 0812715018139 Sport Express 0812715010911

Incidents/Injuries: Ion Audio has received five reports of speakers exploding including four incidents resulting in property damage to the surrounding area. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Sport Express was sold exclusively at Best Buy from June 2018 through May 2019 for about $70. Cornerstone, Cornerstone Glow, and Keystone were sold at various electronics stores nationwide and online from March 2016 through March 2019. Cornerstone and Cornerstone Glow sold for about $100 and the Keystone sold for about $200.

Importer: ION Audio LLC, of Cumberland, Rhode Island

Manufacturer: Shenzhen Fenda Technology Co., Ltd., China

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Recall Number: 19-124

