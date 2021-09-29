Ion Channel Provides Input to FDD Report on Software Logistics and Supply Chain Security for High Assurance Customers

A Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) is Critical for Comprehensive Risk Management Tweet this

Ion Channel's platform, which maintains longitudinal maintenance data on hundreds of thousands of open source and proprietary software products and components used in critical infrastructure, also revealed, based on SBOM analysis and monitoring, that these risks shift over time, and may include the emergence of risks that are not detectable by traditional software scanners, composition analysis or endpoint detectors.

"FDD's pilot demonstrates that an SBOM can give a software customer deep visibility into software risk and the supplier's security posture and operational risk," says JC Herz, Ion Channel's CEO. "Being able to measure how long a supplier takes to remediate and update software risks will do more to raise security posture than a thousand point-in-time controls. Ongoing analysis of SBOMs is a market mechanism for steering dollars to suppliers who invest in security and active maintenance after the sale."

"Right now, security is a cost center," says Herz. "No matter what they tell you, suppliers are incentivized to minimize that cost. The kind of transparency we're creating, which includes detection of active maintenance and a stopwatch on remediation, can make security into a competitive advantage."

