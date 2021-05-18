Ion Channel Provides Software Bill of Materials Management Platform to Meet Executive Order Requirements (SBOM)

Ion Channel Provides Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) Management Platform to Meet Executive Order Requirements Tweet this

"SBOM management, as a component of third-party risk and supplier management, is a distinct use case and needs a solution that's fit for purpose," says JC Herz, Ion Channel's CEO. "Solutions designed for software developers, or scanners that only run inside a single enterprise, don't deliver for this use case because of seat licensing and constraints on access to the underlying data. Ion Channel's metered business model keeps SBOMs continuously monitored at an affordable price, with no seat licensing and full API access to detailed supply chain data that can flow into Security Operations Centers (SOCs), configuration management (CMDB), software asset (SAM) systems and procurement systems. This data can be shared and exchanged between customers and suppliers, regulators, auditors and accreditors, and this portability is essential for end-to-end supply chain risk management."

Ion Channel's automated verification of active software maintenance and supplier security response allows customers to enforce terms and conditions related to software supply chain risk management and cyber hygiene, and to give preferential procurement to suppliers who meet security criteria on an ongoing basis.

For more information on Ion Channel's SBOM Risk & Management Solution, contact [email protected]

Ion Channel - www.ionchannel.io

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ion-channel/

SOURCE Ion Channel

Related Links

https://ionchannel.io/

