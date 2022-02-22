Ion Exchange Resins Market Size to Reach USD 2671.6 Million by 2028 at CAGR 4.0% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ion Exchange Resins Market is Segmented by Type (Anion Exchange Resin, Cation Exchange Resin), Application (Water Treatment, Food Industry, Pharmaceutical, Chemical & Petrochemical, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2022 to 2028.

The Ion Exchange Resins market was valued at USD 2115.1 million in 2022, and it is expected to reach USD 2671.6 million by 2028, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of Ion Exchange Resins Market Are :

Ion Exchange Resins market growth is expected to be aided by rising demand for water treatment chemicals, as well as a significant increase in the volume of waste generated by the industry. In addition, rising demand from the food, pharmaceutical, chemical, and petrochemical industries is expected to propel the Ion Exchange Resins market forward.

Ion exchange resins are also cost-effective when compared to other purification methods. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the ion exchange resins market.

Trends Influencing The Growth Of Ion Exchange Resins Market :

Ion exchange resins market growth is expected to be aided by rising demand for water treatment chemicals and a significant increase in the volume of waste generated by the industry. Ion exchange resins soften water by replacing the cations of sodium chloride with sodium ions (and possibly the anions with chloride ions). They can also be used to demineralize water by replacing the cations with H+ ions and the anions with OH ions.

Petrochemicals require a lot of capital, rely on a lot of technological innovation, and operate in a global market. Resin technology can be found within or supporting many production processes as petroleum-based products evolve. Common applications for ion exchange resins for chemical processing and petrochemicals include Amine reclamation, Bisphenol-A synthesis, Chlor alkali, Condensate polishing, Dealkalization, Demineralization, Esterification, Water softening, Monoethylene glycol (MEG), Methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE) production, Oil removal from condensate, etc. Thus the growing use of Petrochemicals is expected to drive the growth of the ion exchange resins market.

The ion exchange resins market is expected to grow in popularity due to the rising demand for ultrapure pure water from the pharmaceutical and electronic industries. During the forecast period, rising demand for semiconductors and microelectronics, which consume large amounts of ultrapure water for chip rinsing, washing, and etching processes, is expected to boost the market for ion exchange resins.

Growing use in the food industry is expected to drive the Ion exchange resin market. Ion exchange resin (IER) technology is a low-cost option that meets purification requirements in a variety of food processing schemes with few drawbacks. Solid polymers developed by IER technology are capable of removing ions and organic contaminants from solutions as they pass through them.

Ion-exchange resins have found use in pharmaceuticals as inactive ingredients, particularly as disintegrants (inactive tablet ingredients whose function is to rapidly disrupt the tablet matrix on contact with gastric fluid). Topical products for local application to the skin, such as those where drug flux is controlled by a differential electrical current, have also used ion-exchange resins (iontophoretic delivery). This in turn is expected to propel the ion exchange resins market.

Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Analysis:

Based on region, China is the largest market of ion exchange resins with a share over 37%, followed by Europe and North America. North America is expected to be the most lucrative region. This is due to a rise in demand for ion exchange resins from end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals, mining, and nuclear power. In addition, rising investments in the pharmaceutical sector in the United States are expected to boost demand for ion exchange resins in the coming years, boosting the market growth.

The cationic resin segment is expected to be the most lucrative region. Cationic resins are used for dealkalization, highly saline water treatment, and demineralization in a variety of end-use industries.

Key Market Players:

The global key players of ion exchange resins include DuPont, Purolite, LANXESS, Samyang Corp and Mitsubishi Chemical, etc. Global top 2 players have a share of nearly 37 percent.

DuPont

Purolite

LANXESS

Mitsubishi Chemical

ResinTech

Samyang Corp

Finex Oy

Aldex Chemical Company

Thermax Chemicals

Hebi Higer Chemical

Ningbo Zhengguang

Suqing Group

Jiangsu Success

Shandong Dongda Chemical

Suzhou Bojie Resin

Jiangsu Linhai Resin

Sunresin

Felite Resin Technology

Anhui Wandong Chemical

Dongyang Mingzhu

Anhui Sanxing Resin

KaiRui Chemical

Bengbu Dongli Chemical

Shanghai Huazhen

Pure Resin

Tianjin Nankai Hecheng

Aqua Chem

Ion Exchange ( India )

) Jacobi Carbons

Others

