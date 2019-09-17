Ion Milling System Market by Electron Microscopy Type, Sample Material, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ion Milling System Market by Electron Microscopy Type (SEM, TEM, FIB), Sample Material, Application (Semiconductor Manufacturing, Geological Institutes, Medical Research Institutes), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ion milling system market was valued at USD 1.36 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.27 billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019-2024.



The ion milling system market has been segmented based on product type, electron microscopy type, sample material, application, and geography.

Ion milling is a physical etching technique whereby the ions of inert gas are accelerated from a wide beam ion source onto the surface of a substrate (or coated substrate) in a vacuum, for removing material to some desired depth or under layer through the sputtering effect. Ion milling is the process of removing the top amorphous layer on a material to reveal the pristine sample surface for high-resolution imaging and postprocessing. The systems are especially appropriate for in the research and development, quality control, and low-volume production applications.



Major factors driving the growth of the ion milling system market are growing demand for high-end microscopy systems in various applications, and technological advancements in microscopes. Increasing demand in the emerging market in developing countries is expected to create significant growth opportunities for players in the ion milling system market during the forecast period.



Veeco Instruments Inc. (US), Leica Microsystems Gmbh (Germany), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Gatan, Inc. (US), Intlvac Thin Film Corporation (US), AJA International Inc. (US), Nano-Master, Inc. (US), Nordiko Technical Services Ltd. (UK), scia Systems GmbH (Germany), and Technoorg Linda co. ltd. (Hungary) are among the major players operating in the ion milling system market.



Company Profiles



Key Players



Leica Microsystems GmbH

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Gatan, Inc.

Intlvac Thin Film Corporation

AJA International Inc.

Nano-Master, Inc.

Nordiko Technical Services Ltd.

SCIA Systems GmbH

Technoorg Linda Co. Ltd.

Other Key Companies



4wave Inc.

Oxford Instruments PLC

Eden Instruments SAS

Microfab Inc.

Scientific Vacuum Systems Ltd.



