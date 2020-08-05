ION reports second quarter 2020 results

HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today reported total net revenues of $22.7 million in the second quarter 2020, a 46% decrease compared to $41.8 million one year ago. Year-to-date revenues of $79.1 million are greater than or equal to revenues in the comparable prior five years.

ION's net loss was $5.2 million, or a loss of $0.37 per share, compared to a net loss of $8.6 million, or a loss of $0.61 per share in the second quarter 2019. Excluding special items in both periods, the Company reported an Adjusted net loss of $12.1 million, or a loss of $0.85 per share, compared to an Adjusted net loss of $8.3 million, or a loss of $0.59 per share in the second quarter 2019. ION's net loss was $7.5 million in the first half of 2020, or a loss of $0.53 per share, compared to a net loss of $30.0 million, or a loss of $2.13 per share in the first half of 2019. Excluding special items in both periods, adjusted net loss in the first half of 2020 was $7.0 million, or a loss of $0.49 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $25.2 million, or a loss of $1.79 per share in the first half of 2019. A reconciliation of special items to the reported financial results can be found in the tables of this press release.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $23.3 million in the second quarter 2020 compared to net cash used in operating activities of $1.1 million in the second quarter 2019. The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million for the second quarter 2020, a decrease from $7.3 million one year ago. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the closest comparable GAAP numbers can be found in the tables of this press release.

At quarter close, the Company's total liquidity of $71.3 million consisted of $62.5 million of cash (including net revolver borrowings of $22.5 million) and $8.8 million of remaining available borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility. Total liquidity increased by $17.5 million compared to the first quarter 2020. In response to the market uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic and lower oil and gas prices, the Company drew under its credit facility during the first quarter 2020, of which $22.5 million remains outstanding and in the Company's cash balances as of June 30, 2020.

"Our second quarter revenues were in line with our expectations and the broader oilfield services market," said Chris Usher, ION's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Although commodity prices rebounded significantly, the sharp decline earlier this year triggered E&P companies to reduce 2020 budgets, which tends to disproportionately impact discretionary purchases such as seismic data sales. By quickly scaling our asset light business to meet anticipated demand, we mitigated some of the near-term impacts to the bottom line and cash position.

"Despite unprecedented market conditions, our first half revenues are higher than or consistent with 2014-2019 results. Liquidity improved significantly from $54 million to $71 million. Cash increased by $24 million (excluding net revolver borrowings) primarily from collecting accounts receivables related to the strong first quarter sales and realizing near full benefits of cost reductions made earlier this year. In April, we scaled back our flexible cost structure by another $18 million for the remaining nine months of 2020, building on the over $20 million of permanent cost savings announced in January. During the quarter, we received $7 million of government relief to prevent further reducing headcount, which we expect will be entirely forgiven.

"We are laser focused on executing our strategy and delivering better results to shareholders. In spite of reduced offshore activity and COVID-19 travel challenges, I'm pleased we garnered commercial support and permits for a new 3D multi-client program in the North Sea. While we expect to acquire the majority of the program next summer, we may start an initial phase later this year to avoid disruptions around large windfarm installations. We continued to build on our highly successful portfolio of low cost, high return reimaging programs with a new program in Mauritania. The global 2D data collaboration with PGS is progressing well and comes at an opportune time as E&P companies are looking for more efficient ways to identify lower cost prospects to rebalance their portfolios. In the ports and harbors space, we continue to receive excellent feedback on how Marlin SmartPort™ is optimizing operations. Our concerted sales and marketing campaign generated several promising digitalization opportunities globally and we are in the midst of rolling out new Marlin SmartPort trials in Europe and Africa.

"Thankfully, we have had very few documented COVID-19 cases among our staff worldwide, and I am very pleased with the success of our remote operations. The shift to new digital mediums has elevated client engagement and expanded our networks. We continue to see strong uptake of new technology solutions that enable remote offshore operations management.

"I believe we are better positioned to mitigate some of the near-term impacts of the market disruption given our improved cash position, lower cost basis and strategy execution progress. While the second half of 2020 will remain challenging, we expect continued improvement in E&P market dynamics unless there is a second major wave of COVID-19."

SECOND QUARTER 2020

The Company's segment revenues for the second quarter were as follows (in thousands):





Three Months Ended June 30,







2020

2019

% Change E&P Technology & Services

$ 15,226



$ 28,523



(47) % Operations Optimization

7,505



13,252



(43) % Total

$ 22,731



$ 41,775



(46) %

Within the E&P Technology & Services segment, multi-client revenues were $11.6 million, a decrease of 49%, primarily due to reduced sales of ION's global data library. Imaging and Reservoir Services revenues were $3.7 million, a decrease of 36%, due to lower proprietary tender activity.

Within the Operations Optimization segment, Optimization Software & Services revenues were $3.4 million, a 41% decrease due to reduced seismic activity and associated services demand resulting from COVID-19. Devices revenues were $4.1 million, a 45% decrease from the second quarter 2019, due to lower sales of towed streamer equipment spares and repairs.

Consolidated gross margin for the quarter was 20%, compared to 47% in the second quarter 2019. Gross margin in E&P Technology & Services was 15% compared to 43% one year ago resulting from the decline in revenues. Operations Optimization gross margin was 31%, compared to 55% one year ago primarily from the decline in revenues as well as the increase in cost of sales from an adjustment to towed streamer repairs. See further discussion of the adjustment in Note 1 of the Summary of Segment Information. Excluding this adjustment, Operations Optimization gross margin would have been 48%.

Consolidated operating expenses were $10.1 million, down from $22.1 million in the second quarter 2019. Operating margin was (24)%, compared to (6)% in the second quarter 2019. The decline in operating margin was the result of the decrease in revenues, partially offset by lower operating expenses from cost reduction measures made earlier in the year.

YEAR-TO-DATE 2020

The Company's segment revenues for the first six months of the year were as follows (in thousands):





Six Months Ended June 30,







2020

2019

% Change E&P Technology & Services

$ 61,740



$ 55,626



11 % Operations Optimization

17,405



23,105



(25) % Total

$ 79,145



$ 78,731



1 %

Within the E&P Technology & Services segment, multi-client revenues were $53.1 million, an increase of 15%. This result was driven by increased sales of ION's global 2D data library during the first quarter, partly offset by a reduction in new venture revenues. Imaging and Reservoir Services revenues were $8.6 million, a decrease of 9%, due to lower proprietary tender activity.

Within the Operations Optimization segment, Optimization Software & Services revenues were $7.8 million, a 27% decrease from the first half of 2019 due to COVID-19 related reduced seismic activity and associated services demand. Devices revenues were $9.6 million, a 23% decrease from the first half of 2019, due to decreased sales of towed streamer equipment spares and repairs.

Consolidated gross margin for the period was 42%, compared to 37% in the first half of 2019. Gross margin in E&P Technology & Services was 42% compared to 32% one year ago. The improved E&P Technology & Services gross margin resulted from the increase in 2D data library revenues. Operations Optimization gross margin was 40%, a decrease compared to 51% one year ago primarily resulting from the decline in revenues as well as the increase in cost of sales from an adjustment to towed streamer repairs as previously highlighted in the second quarter section. Excluding this adjustment, Operations Optimization gross margin would have been 47%.

Consolidated operating expenses were $32.1 million, compared to $48.0 million, and operating margin was 1%, compared to (23)% in the first half of 2019. Excluding special items, consolidated operating expenses, as adjusted, were $25.8 million, compared to $43.2 million in the first half of 2019, and operating margin, as adjusted, was 10%, compared to (17)% in the first half of 2019. The improvement in operating margin, as adjusted, was primarily due to the increase in multi-client revenues combined with lower operating expenses from cost reductions made earlier in the year.

Income tax expense was $8.9 million, compared to $4.1 million in the first half of 2019. The income tax expense includes a $2.2 million valuation allowance established against our recognized deferred tax assets in our non-U.S. businesses. The Company's income tax expense primarily relates to results generated by our non-U.S. businesses in Latin America.

About ION

Leveraging innovative technologies, ION delivers powerful data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, ports and defense industries, enabling clients to optimize operations and deliver superior returns. Learn more at iongeo.com .

ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Service revenues $ 15,547



$ 30,407



$ 63,032



$ 58,535

Product revenues 7,184



11,368



16,113



20,196

Total net revenues 22,731



41,775



79,145



78,731

Cost of services 13,267



16,795



35,542



39,241

Cost of products 4,880



5,397



9,508



9,995

Impairment of multi-client data library —



—



1,167



—

Gross profit 4,584



19,583



32,928



29,495

Operating expenses:













Research, development and engineering 3,036



5,186



7,044



10,543

Marketing and sales 1,219



6,060



6,077



11,853

General, administrative and other operating expenses 5,801



10,890



14,803



25,589

Impairment of goodwill —



—



4,150



—

Total operating expenses 10,056



22,136



32,074



47,985

Income (loss) from operations (5,472)



(2,553)



854



(18,490)

Interest expense, net (3,414)



(3,111)



(6,635)



(6,223)

Other income (expense), net 6,771



96



7,200



(696)

Income (loss) before income taxes (2,115)



(5,568)



1,419



(25,409)

Income tax expense 3,052



2,719



8,926



4,126

Net loss (5,167)



(8,287)



(7,507)



(29,535)

Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (52)



(335)



25



(447)

Net loss attributable to ION $ (5,219)



$ (8,622)



$ (7,482)



$ (29,982)

Net loss per share:













Basic $ (0.37)



$ (0.61)



$ (0.53)



$ (2.13)

Diluted $ (0.37)



$ (0.61)



$ (0.53)



$ (2.13)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:













Basic 14,241



14,098



14,236



14,065

Diluted 14,241



14,098



14,236



14,065



ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

ASSETS June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,540



$ 33,065

Accounts receivable, net 10,577



29,548

Unbilled receivables 12,937



11,815

Inventories, net 11,862



12,187

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,462



6,012

Total current assets 102,378



92,627

Deferred income tax asset, net 7,987



8,734

Property, plant and equipment, net 11,920



13,188

Multi-client data library, net 51,935



60,384

Goodwill 18,029



23,585

Right-of-use assets 40,467



32,546

Other assets 3,513



2,130

Total assets $ 236,229



$ 233,194

LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT





Current liabilities:





Current maturities of long-term debt $ 23,685



$ 2,107

Accounts payable 37,254



49,316

Accrued expenses 25,606



30,328

Accrued multi-client data library royalties 21,316



18,831

Deferred revenue 4,058



4,551

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 8,355



11,055

Total current liabilities 120,274



116,188

Long-term debt, net of current maturities 119,234



119,352

Operating lease liabilities, net of current maturities 40,409



30,833

Other long-term liabilities 422



1,453

Total liabilities 280,339



267,826

Deficit:





Common stock 142



142

Additional paid-in capital 957,746



956,647

Accumulated deficit (981,773)



(974,291)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,833)



(19,318)

Total stockholders' deficit (45,718)



(36,820)

Noncontrolling interest 1,608



2,188

Total deficit (44,110)



(34,632)

Total liabilities and deficit $ 236,229



$ 233,194



ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net loss $ (5,167)



$ (8,287)



$ (7,507)



$ (29,535)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization (other than multi-client data library) 1,008



1,063



1,848



2,098

Amortization of multi-client data library 4,681



8,296



12,701



19,396

Amortization of debt costs —



—









Stock-based compensation expense 477



1,538



1,094



2,831

Impairment of multi-client data library —



—



1,167



—

Impairment of goodwill —



—



4,150



—

Amortization of government relief funding expected to be forgiven (6,923)



—



(6,923)



—

Deferred income taxes (83)



931



338



(467)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable 40,546



11,604



18,678



8,734

Unbilled receivables (4,746)



(7,923)



(2,080)



21,575

Inventories 951



654



179



735

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued royalties (8,618)



(4,041)



(6,930)



(6,054)

Deferred revenue (821)



(3,004)



(466)



(3,337)

Other assets and liabilities 2,012



(1,964)



102



(1,711)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 23,317



(1,133)



16,351



14,265

Cash flows from investing activities:













Investment in multi-client data library (4,928)



(6,015)



(14,596)



(14,782)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment (201)



(605)



(697)



(1,412)

Net cash used in investing activities (5,129)



(6,620)



(15,293)



(16,194)

Cash flows from financing activities:













Borrowings under revolving line of credit —



—



27,000



—

Payments under revolving line of credit (4,500)



—



(4,500)



—

Proceeds from government relief funding 6,923



—



6,923



—

Payments on notes payable and long-term debt (767)



(691)



(1,527)



(1,406)

Other financing activities 15



(312)



5



(551)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,671



(1,003)



27,901



(1,957)

Effect of change in foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 68



(183)



538



(102)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 19,927



(8,939)



29,497



(3,988)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 42,688



38,805



33,118



33,854

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 62,615



$ 29,866



$ 62,615



$ 29,866



ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

Net revenues:















E&P Technology & Services:















New Venture $ 4,686



$ 5,018



$ 6,127



$ 18,489



Data Library 6,867



17,794



46,998



27,742



Total multi-client revenues 11,553



22,812



53,125



46,231



Imaging and Reservoir Services 3,673



5,711



8,615



9,395



Total 15,226



28,523



61,740



55,626



Operations Optimization:















Devices 4,128



7,532



9,601



12,352



Optimization Software & Services 3,377



5,720



7,804



10,753



Total 7,505



13,252



17,405



23,105



Total net revenues $ 22,731



$ 41,775



$ 79,145



$ 78,731



Gross profit:















E&P Technology & Services $ 2,264



$ 12,357



$ 25,994



$ 17,797



Operations Optimization 2,320



7,226



6,934



11,698



Total gross profit $ 4,584



$ 19,583



$ 32,928



$ 29,495



Gross margin:















E&P Technology & Services 15 %

43 %

42 %

32 %

Operations Optimization 31 % (1) 55 %

40 % (1) 51 %

Total gross margin 20 %

47 %

42 %

37 %

Income (loss) from operations:















E&P Technology & Services $ 442

(2) $ 5,237



$ 18,394

(3) $ 3,622



Operations Optimization (474)



2,644



(3,733)

(4) 2,814



Support and other (5,440)



(10,434)



(13,807)



(24,926)



Income (loss) from operations (5,472)



(2,553)



854



(18,490)



Interest expense, net (3,414)



(3,111)



(6,635)



(6,223)



Other income (expense), net 6,771

(5) 96



7,200

(5) (696)



Income (loss) before income taxes $ (2,115)



$ (5,568)



$ 1,419



$ (25,409)





(1) Operations Optimization segment gross margin is negatively impacted by an out of period adjustment to cost of sales related to towed streamer repairs of $1.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Excluding this adjustment, gross margin would have been 48% and 47%, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. The net impact of this and the adjustment discussed in Note (2), was an increase to the Company's loss from operations of $0.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. (2) E&P Technology & Services segment income from operations was positively impacted by an out of period adjustment to marketing & sales expenses of $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. (3) Includes impairment of multi-client data library of $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, in addition to the adjustment highlighted in Note (2). (4) Includes impairment of goodwill of $4.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. (5) Includes amortization of the government relief funding expected to be forgiven of $6.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Summary of Net Revenues by Geographic Area

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 North America $ 5,631



$ 13,645



$ 37,441



$ 20,802

Latin America 4,966



14,321



14,770



27,852

Asia Pacific 2,631



3,676



11,919



5,543

Europe 6,176



6,123



9,986



16,515

Middle East 942



1,106



1,896



2,465

Africa 1,004



2,278



1,595



4,667

Other 1,381



626



1,538



887

Total net revenues $ 22,731



$ 41,775



$ 79,145



$ 78,731



ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss

(Non-GAAP Measure)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The term EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) represents net loss before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and other non-recurring charges such as impairment charges, severance expenses and government relief. The term Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) but also excludes the impact of fair value adjustments related to the Company's outstanding stock appreciation awards. EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) and Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) and Adjusted EBITDA provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net loss $ (5,167)



$ (8,287)



$ (7,507)



$ (29,535)

Interest expense, net 3,414



3,111



6,635



6,223

Income tax expense 3,052



2,719



8,926



4,126

Depreciation and amortization expense 5,689



9,359



14,549



21,494

Impairment of multi-client data library —



—



1,167



—

Impairment of goodwill —



—



4,150



—

Severance expense —



2,810



3,102



2,810

Amortization of government relief funding expected to be forgiven (6,923)



—



(6,923)



—

EBITDA excluding non-recurring items 65



9,712



24,099



5,118

Stock appreciation rights expense (credit) 85



(2,450)



(1,010)



2,010

Adjusted EBITDA $ 150



$ 7,262



$ 23,089



$ 7,128



ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Description of Special Items and Reconciliation of GAAP (As Reported) to Non-GAAP (As Adjusted) Measures

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

The financial results are reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP performance measures may provide users of this financial information, additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. One such non-GAAP financial measure is adjusted income (loss) from operations or adjusted net income (loss), which excludes certain charges or amounts. This adjusted income (loss) amount is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for income (loss) from operations, net income (loss) or other income data prepared in accordance with GAAP. See the tables below for supplemental financial data and the corresponding reconciliation to GAAP financials for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

As Reported

Special Items

As Adjusted

As Reported

Special Items

As Adjusted Net revenues $ 22,731



$ —



$ 22,731



$ 41,775



$ —



$ 41,775

Cost of sales 18,147



—



18,147



22,192



—



22,192

Gross profit 4,584



—



4,584



19,583



—



19,583

Gross margin 20 %

— %

20 %

47 %

— %

47 % Operating expenses 10,056



(85)

(1) 9,971



22,136



(360)

(1) 21,776

Income (loss) from operations (5,472)



85



(5,387)



(2,553)



360



(2,193)

Operating margin (24) %

— %

(24) %

(6) %

1 %

(5) % Interest expense, net (3,414)



—



(3,414)



(3,111)



—



(3,111)

Other income (expense), net 6,771



(6,923)

(2) (152)



96



—



96

Income (loss) before income taxes (2,115)



(6,838)



(8,953)



(5,568)



360



(5,208)

Income tax expense 3,052



—



3,052



2,719



—



2,719

Net income (loss) (5,167)



(6,838)



(12,005)



(8,287)



360



(7,927)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (52)



—



(52)



(335)



—



(335)

Net income (loss) attributable to ION $ (5,219)



$ (6,838)



$ (12,057)



$ (8,622)



$ 360



$ (8,262)

Net loss per share:





















Basic $ (0.37)







$ (0.85)



$ (0.61)







$ (0.59)

Diluted $ (0.37)







$ (0.85)



$ (0.61)







$ (0.59)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:





















Basic 14,241







14,241



14,098







14,098

Diluted 14,241







14,241



14,098







14,098



(1) Represents stock appreciation rights awards expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. (2) Represents amortization of the government relief funding expected to be forgiven for the three months ended June 30, 2020.



























Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

As Reported

Special Items

As Adjusted

As Reported

Special Items

As Adjusted Net revenues $ 79,145



$ —



$ 79,145



$ 78,731



$ —



$ 78,731

Cost of sales 46,217



(1,167)

(3) 45,050



49,236



—



49,236

Gross profit 32,928



1,167



34,095



29,495



—



29,495

Gross margin 42 %

1 %

43 %

37 %

— %

37 % Operating expenses 32,074



(6,243)

(4) 25,831



47,985



(4,820)

(6) 43,165

Income (loss) from operations 854



7,410



8,264



(18,490)



4,820



(13,670)

Operating margin 1 %

9 %

10 %

(23) %

6 %

(17) % Interest expense, net (6,635)



—



(6,635)



(6,223)



—



(6,223)

Other income (expense), net 7,200



(6,923)

(5) 277



(696)



—



(696)

Income (loss) before income taxes 1,419



487



1,906



(25,409)



4,820



(20,589)

Income tax expense 8,926



350

(3) 9,276



4,126







4,126

Net loss (7,507)



137



(7,370)



(29,535)



4,820



(24,715)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 25



—



25



(447)



—



(447)

Net loss attributable to ION $ (7,482)



$ 137



$ (7,345)



$ (29,982)



$ 4,820



$ (25,162)

Net loss per share:





















Basic $ (0.53)







$ (0.52)



$ (2.13)







$ (1.79)

Diluted $ (0.53)







$ (0.52)



$ (2.13)







$ (1.79)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:





















Basic 14,236







14,236



14,065







14,065

Diluted 14,236







14,236



14,065







14,065



(3) Represents impairment of multi-client data library of $1.2 million and the related tax impact of $0.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. (4) Represents impairment of goodwill of $4.2 million and severance expense of $3.1 million, partially offset by stock appreciation right awards credit of $1.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. (5) Represents amortization of the government relief funding expected to be forgiven for the six months ended June 30, 2020. (6) Represents severance expense of $2.8 million and stock appreciation right awards expense of $2.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

