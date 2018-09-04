ION sees cross-industry growth in implementation of treasury and risk management systems worldwide

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ION, the largest global provider of trading, analytics and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities and treasury management, is working with an increasingly diverse set of clients to design and implement fully integrated, single platform treasury management systems (TMS) that also provide robust risk management capabilities.

In concert with the NeuGroup, a trusted thought leader and advocate for global finance and treasury practitioners, ION will co-host a webinar on September 20, "The RFP Process Costs More than You Think," to help clients prioritize their unique treasury requirements and consider how to select TMS solutions that deliver optimal value.

In the past two years, the ION Treasury portfolio added market-leading solutions from Openlink and Reval, and comprises now seven differentiated offerings, including Treasura, ITS, City Financials, IT2, and Wallstreet Suite. The portfolio is suited to clients of varying industries, sizes, budgets, and requirements, with Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), private cloud and on-premises delivery models. As of June 2018, the ION Treasury portfolio serves 1,300 clients, including public and private financial institutions and commodity-intensive corporations, on six continents.

One such client is CLP Holdings Limited, one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia Pacific. CLP operates a vertically integrated electricity supply business providing a highly reliable supply of electricity to 80% of Hong Kong's population, and holds investments in the energy sector in Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Australia. CLP's diversified portfolio of generating assets uses a wide range of fuels including coal, gas, nuclear and renewable sources. To support its business needs, CLP decided to implement a more integrated TMS that reflects global best practices, helps the business scale upward, and minimizes ongoing maintenance efforts. Upon selecting Reval as its TMS, CLP is realizing measurable value from enhanced automation and operational efficiency.

Francis Ho, Senior Director of Group Treasury & Project Finance at CLP, said, "With Reval as our single, integrated TMS, we have elevated overall on-demand visibility, boosted the quality of our data, and established a more robust and one-stop solution for risk management, compliance, hedge accounting, evolution, treasury reporting and fund flow optimization. Deployment of innovative technology helps us attain better control and efficiency. We are making well informed business decisions that prepare us for the future as CLP's business expands."

Alex Triplett, Head of Business Development at ION, said, "The ION Treasury portfolio meets a wide range of needs, spanning core cash management to centralized treasury operations and all the way to large-scale, globally integrated enterprise treasury and risk management. Regardless of industry, size or IT capability, clients can find an ION solution that results in more efficient operations and better understanding of risk exposure—along with real-time reporting, forecasting, and analytics capabilities."

ION Treasury solutions have earned recent industry recognition, with Openlink winning the inaugural 2018 FinTech & RegTech Award from Central Banking for "Best Risk Management Technology Solution" and the 2017 Treasury Management International (TMI) Award for "Best Risk Management Solution" in the technology innovation category. Concurrently, Reval client Microsoft and Wallstreet Suite client Toyota Financial Services earned 2018 Adam Smith Awards for excellence in treasury management, while Reval earned the "Best TMS Partner 2017" award from its partner Fides.

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software solutions to financial institutions, central banks, governments and corporates.

