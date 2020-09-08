ION to present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

HOUSTON, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced the Company will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference to be held virtually on September 14-16, 2020. Chris Usher, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Morrison, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 15th at 1:00 pm Eastern Time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

The webcast link and slides will be available on the Investor Relations section of the ION website at ir.iongeo.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the live event. To learn more or to register for the event, please visit hcwevents.com.

About ION

Leveraging innovative technologies, ION delivers powerful data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, ports and defense industries, enabling clients to optimize operations and deliver superior returns. Learn more at iongeo.com.

