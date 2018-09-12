ION treasury solution user UPS wins EuroFinance 2018 Treasury Excellence Award for Technology Implementation

NEW YORK, Nov 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ION, the largest global provider of trading, analytics and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities and treasury management, announces that its customer, the global logistics leader United Parcel Service (UPS), is winner of the 2018 EuroFinance Treasury Excellence Award for Technology Implementation.

The annual EuroFinance Awards recognize companies that have applied new technology successfully to a core treasury problem, and delivered genuine value to the business through innovation.

The solution deployed by UPS is ION's Reval treasury management solution, chosen for the flexibility, scalability and cost-effectiveness that only a SaaS TMS can offer; through its partnership with Fides, delivers integrated, multi-bank connectivity as well.

Eli Brown, UPS Treasury Process Controller said, "With Reval and Fides in place, we have central treasury control of all processes. Data flows through Fides into Reval, eliminating the need for multiple complex spreadsheets and manually compiled data. Now we get current day statements every 30 minutes. That gives the treasury team almost real-time insight into what the balance is, and enables them to concentrate cash in the most effective way possible."

Patrick Cannon, EVP of Reval and Treasura at ION Treasury said, "The EuroFinance award is well deserved recognition of the way UPS is leveraging Reval in the cloud. With Reval, it has upped its treasury operations game, putting in place a platform that reduces risk, enhances decision-making, and ensures that regulatory compliance can be achieved and proven."

ION Treasury serves more than 1,300 clients in nearly three dozen countries. Market-leading products include Wallstreet Suite, Openlink, Reval, IT2, ITS, City Financials, and Treasura, satisfying the needs of companies of any size, budget, and IT capability.

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software solutions to financial institutions, central banks, governments and corporates.

SOURCE ION Investment Group